Virat Kohli is possibly the greatest batsman: Don Topley

Don Topley, a former fast bowler himself, has played alongside and against renowned batsmen such as Graham Gooch, David Gower, Allan Border, Vivian Richards, and Javed Miandad.

He agreed with his son's opinion that Kohli is probably the best among them. (Image: PTI)

Don Topley, father of England pacer Reece Topley, endorsed his son’s view on Virat Kohli possibly being the greatest batsman ever.

He agreed with his son’s opinion that Kohli is probably the best among them. “Have to agree with son, Reece, who suggests Kohli is possibly the greatest bat the world has seen,” tweeted Don.

Reece Topley sustained a dislocated right shoulder during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s first match against Mumbai Indians and was subsequently ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In his debut match, Reece took 1 wicket against 14 runs in two overs to put Cameron Green out of the game but injured himself while fielding.

In the IPL mini-auction, Topley was signed for Rs 1.9 crore by RCB.

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 14:33 IST

Stock Market