Virat Kohli imitates Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action in Indore, crowd goes berserk | WATCH VIDEO

Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen having fun before the start of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Indore at the Holkar stadium where he was seen imitating Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh’s action. (AP Photo)

Virat Kohli was seen in a jovial mood before the T20 match against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. The Indian captain was seen imitating Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action perfectly. Kohli, Harbhajan Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Irfan Pathan were having a chat on the ground. Kohli then started imitating the Harbhajan’s action much to the delight of fans present in the stands. The players were later seen hugging each other and having a hearty laugh.

Virat Kohli-led Team India won the second T20I against Sri Lanka by 7 wickets on the back of stellar bowling performances from Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur. Saini scalped 2 wickets for 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs. The fast bowler was at his best as he kept things tight and maintained an economy rate of 4.50 with 13 dot balls. Saini was well supported by Shardul Thakur who also bowled well with figures of 3 for 23 in 4 overs with an economy rate of 5.75 and 12 dot balls.

Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to competitive cricket after months, had a mixed outing as he was smashed for 12 runs in the final over of the Sri Lankan innings and ended up with figures of 1 for 32 in 4 overs. He was the most expensive among the three Indian fast bowlers.

India now lead the three match T20I series 1-0 against Sri Lankan. The first match in Guwahati was washed out. The final match of the series will take place on January 10, 2020, at Pune. The Sri Lankan team will have to pull up their socks if they want to level the series against India.

Indian squad against Sri Lanka for T20I series: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lankan squad against India for T20I series: Lasith Malinga (captain), Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha, Danushka Gunathilaka, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa.