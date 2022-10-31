Virat Kohli goes ballistic over ‘invasion of privacy’ after his Australia hotel room’s video goes viral – What exactly happened

Fans in sports do get a bit too excited and emotional on seeing their favourite players on or off field. In the moment, fans get carried away and cross the line; one such incident has annoyed former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Team India is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup and during their stay in Perth, a hotel employee shot a video of his room and uploaded it on social media. The video, which was captioned “King Kohli’s Hotel Room”, did not settle well with the room’s occupant.

After the video came to light, Kohli denounced the “absolute invasion” of his privacy. He shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote that he is “NOT okay” with this. “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” he further wrote.

“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram.

The hotel in question, Crown Perth, also issued an apology to Kohli, Indian Cricket Team and ICC. In a statement, the hotel said, “We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident.” It further stated that the employee involved in the incident has also been sacked and the original video was also removed from the social media platform. Following the incident, actress and Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma reacted strongly to the breach of privacy.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “Have experience for incidents where fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks ‘celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega’ should know that you are also part of the problem.” “Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?” Sharma added.