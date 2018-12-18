Virat Kohli gets nasty bouncer from Naseeruddin Shah, ‘Leave India’ remark haunts skipper again

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli seems to be going through a roller-coaster ride on the professional front. After finding himself in the midst of controversy over Anil Kumble’s exit as Team India’s head coach, Kohli found himself at the receiving end again, this time by veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. In a strongly-worded statement, Shah dubbed the Indian cricket team captain as “the world’s worst behaved player”.

Taking to Facebook, Shah said, “Virat K is not only the world’s best batsman but also the worlds worst behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners.” The remarks came after Kohli was embroiled in a verbal spat with Australian skipper Tim Paine during the second test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series down under.

Shah took another jibe at the Indian skipper and referred to his “leave India” remarks earlier this year. “And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way,” Shah said, in a clear reference to Kohli’s controversial comments aimed at a fan who criticised Indian players.

On field, Kohli scored a hard-fought hundred in testing conditions at Perth against Australia. This was Kohli’s 25th Test ton and he is second fastest to achieve the feat after batting great Sir Donald Bradman. .

However, despite his achievements and laurels, Kohli has a knack of wading into trouble. Earlier in November, a video surfaced in which Virat was interacting with fans during which a person said he prefers watching English and Australian batsmen over “Indians”. In a curt reply, Kohli asked him to leave India and reside in some other country.

A few days ago, member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) Diana Edulji wrote to CoA chief Vinod Rai stating that Virat Kohli had sent a number of text messages to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri over his alleged dissatisfaction with Anil Kumble as coach. He also ensured Ravi Shastri was considered, Edulji claimed. Kohli has so far not reacted to these controversies. However, his gesture after playing the magical innings suggested, “let my bat do the talking.”