Virat Kohli gets his beard ‘insured’, KL Rahul reveals secret by sharing leaked footage

Screenshots of the video shared by KL Rahul. (Source: video grab)

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most stylish cricketers of the current times. He has been an influential personality on social media with his fitness posts. It is no surprise that Virat Kohli is obsessed with his beard and had even refused to take up break the beard challenge started by some of his teammates.

However, the Indian skipper has taken his beard obsession to another level by getting it insured. Yes, you read it right! The secret was revealed by Kohli’s team India and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate KL Rahul who shared a leaked footage on Twitter.

In this video which seems to be a CCTV footage, Virat Kohli can be seen sitting on the sofa with two men clicking pictures and hovering over his beard. After they are done clicking pictures of the cricketer from different profiles, they get him to write something, which seems like his sign, on paper.

Anyone watching the video could get confused with what is happening. However, Rahul confirmed with his tweet that Kohli was indeed getting his beard insured.

“Haha, I knew you were obsessed with your beard @imVkohli but this news of you getting your beard insured confirms my theory,” the tweet read. There is still no confirmation or explanation by Kohli on this. Here is the video shared by KL Rahul:

Haha, I knew you were obsessed with your beard @imVkohli but this news of you getting your beard insured confirms my theory. ???????? pic.twitter.com/cUItPV8Rhy — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 8, 2018

In the past, Kohli had stated that it is easy to look after the beard because of the availability of specialised oils for it. “Looking after it is not that difficult because the beard oils have come in and it’s very easy. A little bit of beard oil and it’s in place,” he had said.

The Indian skipper had said that when it gets too big, he has to trim it but has no plans of getting it removed. “When it gets too big and thick then obviously I have to trim it. That is the only thing. But no, I would not get rid of it,” he had said.