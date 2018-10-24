Virat Kohli completes 10,000 ODI runs, beats Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest to reach milestone

Kohli took 205 innings to achieve the feat – 54 less than Sachin Tendulkar.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli completed 10,000 ODI runs on Wednesday during the second ODI of the five-match series against West Indies. Kohli who needed 81 runs to reach the milestone at the start of the innings, walked into bat after the departure of Rohit Sharma and picked from where he had left in the last game. The Indian skipper became the fastest to enter the 10,000 club. Kohli took 205 innings to achieve the feat – 54 less than Sachin Tendulkar. Sourav Ganguly had taken 263 innings while it took former Australian captain Ricky Ponting 266 innings to achieve the feat.

Earlier in the day, Kohli had won the toss and elected to bat first at Vizag. The Indian team made one change to the playing XI replacing Khaleel Ahmed with Kuldeep Yadav. Asked to bowl first, the visitors started well and got rid of both the Indian openers early but Kohli and Rayudu steadied the ship.

A day before the match, Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal had praised Virat Kohli by saying that the Indian captain does not seem human sometimes. “I sometimes feel he is not human because of the way he performs, my goodness, the moment he comes out to bat, it looks like he is going to score a hundred every game,” Iqbal was quoted as saying by ‘Khaleej Times’.

“The way he looks after himself, the way he works on his game, it’s unbelievable. He is probably the number one in all three formats. He is someone to watch and admire and also learn from. I think he has been fantastic,” he added.

In the first ODI at Guwahati, Kohli had scored 140 runs in a winning cause. It was Kohli’s 36th ODI century.