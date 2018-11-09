Virat Kohli breaks silence on ‘leave India’ controversy, says will stick to getting trolled

Virat Kohli will return to action for India’s tour of Australia. (Source: AP)

Team India captain Virat Kohli who landed in controversy for asking a cricket fan to ‘leave India’ for liking Australian and English batsmen over their Indian contemporaries, has broken his silence on the matter. In a tweet, Kohli said that he only spoke about how “these Indians” was mentioned in the comment and urged people to keep it light.

“I guess trolling isn’t for me guys, I’ll stick to getting trolled! I spoke about how “these Indians” was mentioned in the comment and that’s all. I’m all for freedom of choice. ?? Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all,” Kohli’s tweet read.

I spoke about how "these Indians" was mentioned in the comment and that's all. I'm all for freedom of choice. Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 8, 2018

The 30-year-old batsman was trolled on social media websites over his response to a cricket fan who said that he likes watching English and Australian batsmen more than “these Indians”. The fan wasn’t too impressed with Kohli either. “Over-rated batsman. Personally, I see nothing special in his batting.”

To this, Kohli responded: “I don’t think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

The Indian skipper is currently taking a rest from the three-match T20I series against West Indies. He will return to action for India’s tour of Australia which starts on November 21. The Indian cricket team will play a three-match T20I series in Australia which will be followed by a four-match Test and a three-match ODI series.