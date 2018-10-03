Virat Kohli breaks silence on Karun Nair’s omission from Test team

The Indian skipper also dismissed the idea that the captain and rest of the team management have a significant say in selection matters.

Team India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday broke silence over Karun Nair’s omission from the Test squad against Windies. Nair who was a part of the squad for England Tests, didn’t feature in India’s 4-1 loss to the hosts and was dropped from the side to face Windies. Addressing the media before the first Test of the two-match series, Kohli said, “Selectors have already spoken about it and it is not my place to say. There are selectors doing their job. You can conveniently merge everything and make it a circle where everyone is doing their job and not focusing on what people are saying on the outside.”

“If a person has spoken about it already, it should not be brought in here again. The chief selector has already spoken to the player of what I know. I don’t think I need to comment on that. Selection is not my job. As a team, we are doing what we are supposed to. Everyone should be aware of their respective jobs.”

The Indian skipper also dismissed the idea that the captain and rest of the team management have a significant say in selection matters. He said that people have to realise that it is not a joint thing everywhere.

Karun Nair is the only Indian batsmen after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in the longest format of the game. Nair had recently said in an interview that he had not been given any particular reason for being dropped by the selection committee.

Interestingly, Hanuma Vihari who earned a maiden call-up to the Test side halfway into the Test series against England, was included in the playing XI ahead of Nair. The Andhra batsman scored a half-century in his debut and made the cut for the West Indies series.

The series against Windies is the final chance for team India to get its combination right before they leave for a long Australian summer where Virat Kohli & Co will play four Tests in tough conditions. It will be interesting to see if Nair makes it back to the squad for the Australia series.