Virat Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes second fastest to 25th Test ton after Bradman

The 30-year-old Kolhi, however, fell to a controversial catch after leading India’s fightback in the second Test here. (Photo source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli Sunday became the second fastest to 25 Test centuries with his sixth ton in Australia, joining boyhood hero Sachin Tendulkar, and celebrated by suggesting he lets his bat do the talking. The 30-year-old Kolhi, however, fell to a controversial catch after leading India’s fightback in the second Test here. In reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 326 all out, India were 252 for seven at lunch on the third day, with Kohli doing the bulk of scoring. Kohli reached his seventh century against Australia in style, playing a classic drive off Mitchell Starc.

On reaching the three-figure mark, Kohli removed his helmet and placed it on the green turf at the Optus Stadium. The Indian fans roared from the stands as their hero pointed at his bat and gestured with his fingers in a manner that suggested: ‘I let the bat do the talking’ rather than the mouth.

Watch video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The innovative celebration caught the attention of the cricket world. If anyone has seen a better player across all the different formats then I haven’t seen him .. @imVkohli is incredible … Loved his ‘let the Bat do the talking’ celebration !!” former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted. Spin legend Shane Warne wrote on his twitter handle, “Congrats to @imVkohli on another magnificent 100. A completely different class to any other batsman playing international cricket & on the planet. An absolute joy to watch – well played!”

Countryman Sachin Tendulkar is third with 130, while Don Bradman managed it in just 68. It was also Kohli’s sixth century in Australia, lifting him equal with Tendulkar as the only Indian batsmen to reach that tally, and gave him the honour of becoming the first Test centurion at the new Perth Stadium. Kohli is now the 11th batsman to complete 1000 Test runs in a calendar year overseas and the third Indian to achieve the mark after Rahul Dravid (1137 runs in 18 innings in 2002) and Mohinder Amarnath (1065 runs in 16 innings in 1983). Kohli is also the first Indian skipper to breach the milestone and the third overall captain after Australia’s Bob Simpson and South Africa’s Graeme Smith.