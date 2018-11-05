Virat Kohli birthday: Check Indian skipper’s list of records as he turns 30

In the recently concluded One Day series against the Windies, the Indian captain slammed three centuries on the trot, adding yet another feather to his cap.

Virat Kohli celebrates his birthday as he turns 30 today and the man has been breaking records consistently. The Indian captain has led from the front and has been an anchor for the team making sure that he takes his team across the line every time he comes out to bat. In the recently concluded One Day series against the Windies, the Indian captain slammed three centuries on the trot, adding yet another feather to his cap.

Virat Kohli’s hunger to perform for the country is one of the biggest reasons behind the success that he has achieved. Here is a list of the records that he has to his name.

1. Virat Kohli became the fastest batsmen in the world to reach the 10,000 mark. He reached the milestone in just 205 innings breaking Sachin Tendulkar record which stood at 259 innings.

2. Virat Kohli is also the only batsmen in the world to hit three centuries in back to back games against two different opponents (Sri Lanka and West Indies).

3. 3. In the T-20 format, Virat Kohli reached the 1,000-run mark in just 27 innings. The record was previously held by Kevin Pietersen who had achieved the same in 32 innings.

4. Virat Kohli is the only batsman in the history of test cricket to have scored three consecutive test centuries after being named captain of the Test team.

5. The Indian captain has scored 15,000 runs in International cricket with an average of over 50 which is another milestone that he has to his name

6. Kohli is the only captain to have scored 6 double hundreds in Test cricket as captain. The record was previously held by Brian Lara with 5 double centuries.

7. Kohli has 16 ODI centuries as captain which is the most by any captain in the history of Indian cricket.

8. The RCB Captain is the only player to have scored 4 centuries in a calendar year in the shortest format of the game. He achieved this feat during the 2016 edition of the IPL.

9. Kohli as captain scored 593 runs in the 5 Test match series in England which is the most by any Indian captain in England.

10. The Indian captain has dominated 2018 as it took him just eleven innings to score 1,000 plus runs in One Day Internationals. The record was held by Hashim Amla earlier who had reached the feat in 15 innings.