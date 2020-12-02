Virat Kohli becomes fastest cricketer to reach 12,000 ODI runs, leaves behind Sachin Tendulkar

Kohli reached the 12,000 run mark by taking a single on the first ball of the 12th over bowled by Australian pacer Sean Abbott.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest cricketer in the world to reach the mark of 12000 One Day International runs today. The feat was achieved by the 32-year old player in the third and final ODI India are playing against Australia today. With another jewel in his crown, Kohli broke the record of India’s great former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who previously was the holder of this record. Kohli was just 23 runs short of breaking Tendulkar’s record before the start of the match today and the feat was expected to be achieved in today’s match by crores of Kohli’s fans. Kohli reached the 12,000 run mark by taking a single on the first ball of the 12th over bowled by Australian pacer Sean Abbott.

Tendulkar, with whom Kohli is often compared with by his fans and larger cricket fraternity, had reached the 12000 run mark in his 300th innings(341st ODI) when India were playing against Pakistan at Centurion in the year 2003. On the other hand, striding much ahead of Tendulkar, Kohli has achieved the feat in mere 241st innings(251st ODI). In addition to the personal achievement of Kohli and the current Indian team squad, the feat also signifies the dominance of the Indian cricket and its cricketers on the world stage as only four other players have been able to reach the 12000 ODI run mark in the entire cricket history.

The other four players who have reached the 12000 uphill mark are former Australian Captain Ricky Ponting, Srilanka’s former cricketers Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene.

However, the Kohli fans are not absolutely elated despite their player breaking the record as Kohli was on the verge of equaling another record but could not do so. If Kohli had smashed a hundred in today’s ODI against Australia then he would have completed his nine tons against the mighty Australians and would have come even to Tendulkar who had also scored nine centuries against the Australians in his ODI career. However, Kolhli was sent back to the pavilion after an inning of 63 runs in 78 deliveries.