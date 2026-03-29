As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kicked off their IPL 2026 title defense with a crushing six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed a familiar, heartwarming sight- Virat Kohli finishing a chase and immediately looking to the stands for Anushka Sharma.

After smashing a boundary off Harshal Patel to seal the game with 26 balls to spare, Kohli turned toward the pavilion, where Anushka was cheering alongside Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, and blew a signature flying kiss.

A Chasing Masterclass

Chasing a formidable 202, Kohli proved once again why he remains the undisputed master of the second innings. While local favourite Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 26) provided the early fireworks, Kohli anchored the chase with surgical precision.

He finished unbeaten on 69 off just 38 balls*, a knock decorated with five fours and five sixes. The final sequence was classic vintage Kohli, smashing a six followed by a hat-trick of boundaries to wrap up the match in the 16th over.

The viral stand moments

Anushka Sharma’s presence in the stands was a major talking point throughout the evening. Dressed in a breezy floral top, she was seen enjoying the high-voltage atmosphere of the season opener. However, the night wasn’t without its share of drama.

When Kohli dropped a catch

In the 18th over of the SRH innings, Kohli, usually a safe pair of hands, dropped a fairly straightforward chance of Aniket Verma. The cameras immediately panned to Anushka, who was caught laughing at the rare blunder, a reaction that instantly went viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma's Reaction when Virat dropped it. 😂💕 pic.twitter.com/6jGh8d0yTB — BC ☘︎ 18 (@StumpAndScreen) March 28, 2026

However, as it turned out, it didn’t cost the team much as they comfortably won by 6 wickets to clinch the tournament opener.