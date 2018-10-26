Virat Kohli and other players made to wait at Visakhapatnam airport after Jagan Reddy got attacked

Following the incident, the airport authorities ensured that the security was being strictly monitored. This was the reason why Indian cricketers were not allowed to enter the airport on time. (Reuters)

After India vs West Indies second ODI the Indian cricket team was not allowed to enter Visakhapatnam airport. The team led by Virat Kohli was made to wait outside following an attack on YSR Congress President YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday, October 25. Reddy was attacked by a knife in the canteen of the VIP Lounge at the airport in Visakhapatnam.

Following the incident, the airport authorities ensured that the security was being strictly monitored. This was the reason why Indian cricketers were not allowed to enter the airport on time. The airport security was strictly monitoring all the passengers that were entering the airport.

The YSR Chief was taken to Hyderabad on a regular flight after he was provided with first aid. Airport authorities brought the situation under control after which the Indian Cricket Team was finally allowed to board their flight to Pune.

India will take on West Indies in the third ODI on 27th October. The second ODI ended in a thrilling draw which was held in Visakhapatnam. India leads the series 1-0 and it will be interesting to see India’s bowling combination for the third ODI of the series.