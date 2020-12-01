‘Virat Kohli an impulsive captain’: After Gambhir, another former India player criticizes Team India skipper

Indian captain Virat Kohli, right, gestures as he talks with teammates on the field ahead of the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia. (AP Photo)

A day after former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir criticised Team India skipper Virat Kohli’s ‘tactical blunder’ for the manner in which he managed pacer Jaspreet Bumrah’s spells during the second One Day International game in Sydney on Sunday, Ashish Nehra too pointed fingers at his impulsive bowling changes. Nehra also said that it felt Virat was being too hasty while batting.

In a Cricbuzz video, Nehra said he felt that Virat Kohli was making too many changes in the bowling department, and by utilising his bowlers better he could hope to close the gap on the Aussies.

Nehra agreed with Gambhir’s assessment that bowling Bumrah for only a two-over-spell upfront in the second ODI was a ‘tactical blunder’ on Kohli’s part, and added that he too did not understand the reasoning behind skipper’s decision.

‘Tactical blunder’: #Gambhir slams #ViratKohli‘s tactics, says no captain would give Jaspreet Bumrah a two-over opening spell#INDvsAUS https://t.co/3cYq4IfPRv — FinancialXpress (@FinancialXpress) November 30, 2020

Further, Nehra said that Virat Kohli has been an expert at chasing targets but he seemed too hasty in his batting during the two games of the ongoing series Down Under. He felt Kohli was being ‘hasty in his decisions’ and going after 375-run targets like they were 475, and floundering in the process. He pointed out that even after Kohli’s catch was dropped by Adam Zampa in the first ODI, he still seemed to be ‘in a hurry’ in the chase; whereas he has chased targets of 350 runs several times in his career and it is not a big deal for him.

Australia gained an unassailable 2-0 lead on India in the ODI series with the final game scheduled to be played in Canberra on Wednesday. India then play the Aussies in three T20 Internationals, and four Test matches – with Kohli scheduled to return to India on a paternity leave after the first Test in Adelaide. Team India haven’t yet decided on the name of the skipper who will lead the side in the next three Tests in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane respectively.