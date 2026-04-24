As of April 24, 2026, the record books are being rewritten—not just in total runs, but in the sheer weight of boundaries. Virat Kohli, the undisputed “King” of the IPL, has crossed the historic milestone of 800 Fours and 300 Sixes.

But the real shock comes when you do the math: Virat Kohli has scored more runs in boundaries than Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, or Shreyas Iyer have scored in their entire careers.

The Math of the Boundary King

Virat Kohli’s boundary count (804 Fours and 300 Sixes*) translates into a mountain of runs that rivals the total output of most “legendary” careers.

  • Runs from Fours (806 x 4): 3,224 runs
  • Runs from Sixes (300 x 6): 1,800 runs
  • Total Runs in Boundaries: 5,024 Runs

Note: By hitting his 300th six in tonight’s clash against GT at the Chinnaswamy, Kohli has officially pushed his boundary-only tally past the 5,000-run mark. At the time of writing this copy, he was still batting.

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The David vs. Goliath Comparison

To put that 5,016 boundary-run figure into perspective, look at the career totals of the men widely considered the future of Indian batting. None of them have yet reached Kohli’s “boundary-only” score.

PlayerTotal IPL Career Runs (as of April 2026)
Virat Kohli (Boundaries Only)5,016
Sanju Samson4,997
Shubman Gill4,131
Shreyas Iyer3,939

The Reality Check: Sanju Samson, despite his recent 101* against MI, is still trailing behind the runs Kohli has hit just by crossing the rope. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, despite being captains and consistent performers, are still over a thousand runs behind Kohli’s boundary-metric.

Longevity Meets Lethality

While critics often debate strike rates, this statistic settles the argument on impact. Kohli doesn’t just “anchor”; he punishes.

  • The Chinnaswamy Factor: A bulk of these 1,100+ boundaries have come at his home ground, where he has turned the “V” into a graveyard for bowlers.
  • The Milestone Man: This week, while Gill became the youngest to 4,000 runs, he was reminded that he is still chasing a man who has outscored him using only 4s and 6s.

The Verdict: We often talk about Kohli’s 8,900+ total runs, but it’s the 5,000+ runs in boundaries that truly highlights the gap between a great player and the foundational pillar of the league.