As of April 24, 2026, the record books are being rewritten—not just in total runs, but in the sheer weight of boundaries. Virat Kohli, the undisputed “King” of the IPL, has crossed the historic milestone of 800 Fours and 300 Sixes.

But the real shock comes when you do the math: Virat Kohli has scored more runs in boundaries than Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, or Shreyas Iyer have scored in their entire careers.

The Math of the Boundary King

Virat Kohli’s boundary count (804 Fours and 300 Sixes*) translates into a mountain of runs that rivals the total output of most “legendary” careers.

Runs from Fours (806 x 4): 3,224 runs

3,224 runs Runs from Sixes (300 x 6): 1,800 runs

1,800 runs Total Runs in Boundaries: 5,024 Runs

Note: By hitting his 300th six in tonight’s clash against GT at the Chinnaswamy, Kohli has officially pushed his boundary-only tally past the 5,000-run mark. At the time of writing this copy, he was still batting.

The David vs. Goliath Comparison

To put that 5,016 boundary-run figure into perspective, look at the career totals of the men widely considered the future of Indian batting. None of them have yet reached Kohli’s “boundary-only” score.

Player Total IPL Career Runs (as of April 2026) Virat Kohli (Boundaries Only) 5,016 Sanju Samson 4,997 Shubman Gill 4,131 Shreyas Iyer 3,939

The Reality Check: Sanju Samson, despite his recent 101* against MI, is still trailing behind the runs Kohli has hit just by crossing the rope. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, despite being captains and consistent performers, are still over a thousand runs behind Kohli’s boundary-metric.

Longevity Meets Lethality

While critics often debate strike rates, this statistic settles the argument on impact. Kohli doesn’t just “anchor”; he punishes.

The Chinnaswamy Factor: A bulk of these 1,100+ boundaries have come at his home ground, where he has turned the “V” into a graveyard for bowlers.

A bulk of these 1,100+ boundaries have come at his home ground, where he has turned the “V” into a graveyard for bowlers. The Milestone Man: This week, while Gill became the youngest to 4,000 runs, he was reminded that he is still chasing a man who has outscored him using only 4s and 6s.

A moment that could change the game 👀



King gets a lifeline despite Miyan’s brilliance!



Will this prove to be a costly mistake for the Titans?#TATAIPL 2026 | #RCBvGT | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/oNNUi6x79L pic.twitter.com/PyN9Gamo4M — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 24, 2026

The Verdict: We often talk about Kohli’s 8,900+ total runs, but it’s the 5,000+ runs in boundaries that truly highlights the gap between a great player and the foundational pillar of the league.