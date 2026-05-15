Will Virat Kohli anchor India’s campaign at the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup? This question has been doing the rounds ever since the man decided to retire from Tests. He retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup and then from Tests after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Thus, the question of him carrying on the ODIs is raised even as he remains a key part of the Indian ODI set-up.

The same question came up during a recent chat Kohli had with his franchise podcast show where he was talking to famous sports host Mayanti Langer.

On the show, Kohli made it clear that while the external noise continues to build, his personal blueprint for the future is guided entirely by self-worth, a pure love for the game, and an elite level of physical preparation.

‘I know the answer’, says Kohli

“This ’27 chat and all that, honestly, for me, it’s like we’re at mid-2026,” Kohli said. “It’s your job to do that chat. You do what you’re doing and enjoy it. But I’ve been asked so many times, ‘Do you want to play ’27?’ I’m not asking that question. I know the answer,” he said in a video shared by the RCB on all of their social media handles.

“Of course; if I’m playing, I want to play cricket and carry on playing. The World Cup for India is amazing. But as I said, the value has to be there. Six months later, we’ll ask that question again,” he added.

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VK18 talks about his state of mind, playing with purpose, his Test career, leading India in the whites, the 2027 ODI World Cup and much more. 🔥



📽️ We're… pic.twitter.com/qxCgTZR3Bs — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 15, 2026

Kohli has no nonsense idea about what he wants

Speaking about what he wants from the team and the environment, he said, “Today, my perspective is very clear. If I can add value to the environment that I’m a part of, and the environment feels like I can add value, I’ll be seen. If I’m made to feel like I need to prove my worth and my value, I’m not in that space.”

Drawing a parallel to a regular corporate environment, Kohli criticized the tendency of administrations to fluctuate based entirely on short-term results.

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“If you go to your workplace…and if people say ‘we believe in your abilities’, and then a week later they start questioning the way you operate, it’s like, why? Either tell me on day one I’m not good enough or I’m not needed. Or if you said I’m good enough… then be quiet. If you start operating up and down because of results, you can never have a consistent stance. And I’m not someone who behaves like that.”

‘Can commit, results not in my hands’

Talking about how his perspective changed and why he is more involved in playing rather than where he is playing, Kohli said, “In terms of effort and commitment, I know what I can deliver because I literally live my life like that. So if you call me to play and say there’s a series coming up, I’m ready. I’m always ready.”

“The moment my intention switched to ‘I want to play because I love playing,’ I just loved batting. I fielded the whole game and I was diving around and I felt like a child again,” he added about playing in Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi in 2025.

Kohli’s mind-boggling IPL 2026 numbers

If there were any lingering doubts regarding his ability to compete at the absolute highest level, Kohli has emphatically shattered them on the pitch during the ongoing season. Heading into a recent clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders, critics pointed toward back-to-back ducks against LSG and MI to question his fluency.

Kohli responded with a historic masterclass in Raipur, smashing an unbeaten 105* off 60 balls to script a six-wicket win for RCB. The knock didn’t just propel RCB to the top of the points table; it allowed Kohli to become the fastest batter in cricket history to cross 14,000 T20 runs, achieving the feat in just 409 innings.

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Virat Kohli’s IPL 2026 Statistics (As of mid May 15, 2026)

Matches Played: 12

Total Runs: 484

Batting Average: 53.78

Strike Rate: 165.75

Centuries: 1

Half-Centuries: 3

Orange Cap Standing: 3th overall

Will Kohli Play The 2027 World Cup?

While he did not clearly say whether he will play or not, but he did say he is fit enough, his form is by his side in IPL 2026, he is 100 per cent committed to the cause. However, his remark about being in an environment where he is respected, is something that may worry his fans and cricket enthusiats about his World Cup 2027 involvement.