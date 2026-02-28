February 28, 2012. Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Cold wind, empty seats, and a broken Indian team that had forgotten how to win.

Virat Kohli walked into the dressing room that afternoon and did not say a word to anyone. Not to Sachin Tendulkar. Not to MS Dhoni. Not to his roommate.

For five months this team had been getting beaten everywhere. England wiped them. Australia wiped them. Now they needed to chase 321 runs in 40 overs just to stay alive in a tournament that had already made them look like fools.

Kohli was tired. He was angry. In Sydney he had shown the middle finger to the crowd and the cameras caught it. In Perth he almost cried in the press conference asking why only he was getting targeted. In Adelaide he made his first Test hundred and celebrated like he wanted to fight the whole Australian team.

Now he was empty. No more words left.

He just wanted to bat.

The Setup That Made No Sense

Sri Lanka batted first and made 320. Tillakaratne Dilshan got 160. Kumar Sangakkara got 105. The Indian bowling was so bad that even part-timers were being tried. At the innings break the Sri Lankan players were smiling. The Indian players looked like they wanted to catch the next flight home.

The math was stupid. 321 in 40 overs means you need 8 runs every over from the first ball. In 2012 this was considered impossible. Teams did not chase 300 plus in under 40 overs. It had happened one time in 346 attempts. The bookies would have given you better odds on snow in Chennai.

But India had no choice. If they won in under 40 overs they got a bonus point. If they got that point they had a small chance to make the finals. It was a carrot being dangled in front of a dead horse.

The Start That Did Not Matter

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar opened like they had nothing to lose. Sehwag hit Malinga into the grass banks. Tendulkar played shots that made you forget he was almost 39. They put on 54 in six overs which was fast for that time. Then they both got out.

Kohli came in at 86 for 2. The stadium was so empty you could hear the seagulls fighting over chips. He joined Gautam Gambhir who was having one of those tournaments where everything he touched turned to runs.

They did not do anything special for a while. Just singles. Twos. Running hard. Making the fielders throw at the stumps. Gambhir steered one for four. Kohli flicked Malinga off his hips. They put on 115 runs in 18 overs without looking like they were trying to be heroes.

Then Gambhir got run out trying for a second. India needed 120 from 75 balls. The match was still open.

The Over That Broke Malinga

Nuwan Kulasekara came to bowl the 31st over. India needed 91 from 60 balls. The asking rate was still climbing. Kohli was on 70. He had been playing well but well does not win you bonus points.

Kulasekara tried a yorker. It went full toss. Kohli whipped it through midwicket. He tried another yorker. Same result. The third ball was fuller and Kohli sliced it over point. Three fours. Thirteen runs. The crowd woke up. The required rate came down to under a run a ball.

But the real damage came later. Lasith Malinga was the best death bowler in the world. His slingy action. His pinpoint yorkers. Everyone was scared of him in the last ten overs. Kohli faced him in the 35th over with the game still hanging.

First ball he flicked over square leg for six. Next ball he drove through covers for four. Then he shuffled across and worked three consecutive balls past short fine leg. The fielder did not move. Malinga just watched.

24 runs came from that over. Malinga’s figures were destroyed. He ended with 12.52 runs per over which was his worst figure.

Kohli finished with 133 not out. He hit 16 fours and 2 sixes. India won in 36.4 overs with 7 wickets left. The winning shot was a drive through the off side. Kohli pumped both fists and roared. Not a celebration. A release. Dhoni walked out calmly and joined the party.

What He Said After

Kohli spoke to the press later. He looked normal again. The anger was gone.

“When I was standing in my stance I kept telling myself just believe in yourself. Keep believing. Just watch the ball and react. Do not think you have to hit a boundary or a six. Just follow the ball and react. My natural instinct is to play positively. I did not overpump myself and I think that was the key.”

He also admitted something else. All the talk about Test cricket had been getting to him. He had changed his game trying to fit in. When people asked for him to be dropped after one bad Test he reminded himself of the eight ODI hundreds he already had.

“It cannot be a fluke,” he said.

The Context We Forget

This was not just about one innings. India had been on the road for five months. They lost every Test in England. They lost every Test in Australia. The World Cup win from 2011 felt like it happened to a different team. Kohli himself was mentally finished.

By the time Hobart came he stopped talking cricket to anyone. Same faces every day. Same training. Same results. Now he just wanted to hit things.

Why This One Mattered

Teams have chased 300 plus many times since that night. Many were easy. Some were done with ten overs left. T20 cricket changed what batters think is possible. But none were like this.

None came from a team that had forgotten winning. None came against Malinga at his peak getting treated like a club bowler. None had a 23 year old who looked at 321 in 40 overs and saw not a number but a target worth his anger.

Kohli became the chase master after this. He chased down 300 plus another dozen times. He built a career on impossible targets. But he never again was this wild. This raw. This absolutely sure that losing was not an option.

The hair got neater. The beard got styled. The celebrations got controlled. He became a better cricketer by every measure. But he never again was the boy who walked into that Hobart dressing room, spoke to nobody, and then made 133 not out because he had nothing else left to give.

That is the night we remember. That is when the chase master was born.