Virat ‘King’ Kohli smashes Instagram century, becomes first Indian to reach 100-million followers! Check ranking of other Indian celebs

Indian Cricket team captain and fitness icon Virat Kohli has attained the milestone of 10 crore Instagram followers becoming the first Indian to have crossed the 100 million follower mark on the social media platform. Apart from being the first Indian to cross the 100 million threshold, Kohli has also become the first cricket sportsperson to achieve the feat as the other three sportspersons who have 100 million followers on Instagram are all football legends- Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar. The development led the international cricket body International Cricket Club (ICC) to honour the Indian captain for joining the elite club of football sportspersons.

Since, Kohli had already been the most followed celebrity from the Asian continent, he automatically became the first Asian to get over 100 million followers on Instagram. Expressing his gratitude towards his fans, Kohli took to Instagram and posted a small video containing a montage of some of his photographs at different stages of his life. Underscoring the role of his followers in attaining the feat, the video shared by Kohli began with a template ‘milestone achieved together.’ Kohli further wrote that his fans had made this journey beautiful and thanked them for their constant support.

The montage began from Kohli’s childhood photograph, chronicling different stages of his life including a photograph when he married his wife actor and producer Anushka Sharma, a photograph with his mother and others.

Kohli vis-a-vis Indian Celebrities on Instagram

When it comes to India, Kohli has been the rare sports personality who has managed to make it to the top of the Instagram followers list which is otherwise predominantly filled with Indian film and entertainment personalities. Take for instance the fact that in the top 20 Instagram followers barring Kohli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all other celebrities belong to the film and entertainment industry. The following of Kohli is such that he commands almost double the number of followers of Prime Minister Modi who is considered one of independent India’s most popular leaders. PM Modi at present has only 51.2 million followers in front of Kohli’s 100 million.

It is also clear that the Indian skipper is also going to retain the top spot on Instagram for a long long time to come as the closest competition to Kohli is from actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is on rank 2 with 60.9 million Instagram followers. Jonas is followed by Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Neha Kakkar, PM Modi among others.