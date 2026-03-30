MI beat KKR IPL 2026: The Mumbai Indians (MI) kicked off their IPL 2026 campaign in style, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium on March 29 – and fans on X (formerly Twitter) had plenty to say.

KKR had posted a huge 220/4 after strong knocks from Ajinkya Rahane (67 off 40), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51 off 29), Finn Allen (37 off 17) and Rinku Singh (33 off 21). Shardul Thakur impressed on debut for MI with 3/39, while Jasprit Bumrah kept things tight despite going wicketless.

But the night belonged to Rohit Sharma, whose explosive batting lit up the chase and social media alike. Fans couldn’t stop talking about Rohit’s vintage form. One viral post read, “Captaincy or not, Wankhede belongs to one man. Vintage Rohit is back to haunt bowlers!”

Many felt Rohit looked free and back to his best. Another user summed up the tournament’s early thrill, “The lPL2026 is on peak in just two matches. Two back to back 200+ chases . IPL is about quality,class and talent.”

Fans are already calling this season high-quality cricket. A fan highlighted two big moments from the game saying, “Rohit Sharma bringing up his 50th fifty and Shardul Thakur’s 3-wicket debut spell was peak Wankhede energy. Is the MI “slow starter” curse finally broken for 2026?”

Rohit Sharma wins hearts, fans say ‘ pure poetry’

Another fan wrote, “Absolute masterclass by the Hitman! 78 off 38 balls (SR 205.26) against KKR. 6 Fours, 6 massive Sixes! Watching Rohit in full flow is pure poetry. The effortless timing never gets old”.

Another post celebrated the team effort, “Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton’s brilliant fifties help Mumbai Indians chase down their highest total of 221 in IPL history!”

Fans happy to see Kartik Tyagi’s comeback

Not all reactions were about MI’s win. One fan was just happy to see Kartik Tyagi’s comeback. “I am celebrating yesterday’s match. Not because MI won, but return of Kartik Tyagi. I have been a fan since his U19 days & was thrilled to watch him back & bowl at high pace,” a user wrote.

Some users even broke down where KKR lost the game. “If we analyse the Graph of #MIvKKR match we can clearly see that in the initial 10 Overs of Batting KKR were dominating MI marginally but after that the Innings suddenly slowed down when Rahane and Angkrish were batting and never gained momentum after that.”