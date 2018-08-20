​​​
  3. Vinesh Phogat’s performance will inspire others: PM Narendra Modi

Vinesh Phogat’s performance will inspire others: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vinesh Phogat, who created history today by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 20, 2018 9:30 PM
“India rejoices in the victory of @Phogat_Vinesh,” Modi tweeted. The prime minister added that Phogat’s repeated success would inspire upcoming athletes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vinesh Phogat, who created history today by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.

“India rejoices in the victory of @Phogat_Vinesh,” Modi tweeted. The prime minister added that Phogat’s repeated success would inspire upcoming athletes.

Phogat won gold in the 50-kg category at the 18th edition of the tournament, held in Indonesia.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top