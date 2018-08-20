Vinesh Phogat’s performance will inspire others: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vinesh Phogat, who created history today by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.
“India rejoices in the victory of @Phogat_Vinesh,” Modi tweeted. The prime minister added that Phogat’s repeated success would inspire upcoming athletes.
Another tournament, another medal!
India rejoices in the victory of @Phogat_Vinesh. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold in the 50Kg wrestling event at the @asiangames2018. Vinesh’s repeated success will surely inspire upcoming athletes. pic.twitter.com/OpJWRpgEoC
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2018
Phogat won gold in the 50-kg category at the 18th edition of the tournament, held in Indonesia.