Vinesh Phogat is, by every measure, the wealthiest wrestler in Indian sport today. She has brand deals that dwarf those of male Olympic medalists, a legislative salary, and a financial portfolio that has survived both an Olympic heartbreak and a political campaign. Despite her achievements on the mat, the two-time World Championship medalist has failed to get past the Wrestling Federation of India.

The WFI’s New Rules: Money Means Nothing Here

Following Vinesh’s announcement in December 2025 that she was returning to wrestling after retiring post her Paris Olympics heartbreak, the WFI released its eligibility criteria for the Asian Games 2026 selection trials. The circular was unambiguous: only medal winners from the 2025 Senior National Wrestling Championships held in Ahmedabad, the 2026 Senior Federation Cup in Ghaziabad, and the Under-20 National Wrestling Championships in Bhilai will be allowed to compete in the trials. The WFI circular explicitly stated that “past performance will not be considered.”

Vinesh Phogat On Wrestling Mat. Photo:X

Vinesh had not competed in any of these tournaments, having been absent from professional competition since the Paris Games. No amount of financial leverage, legal muscle, or brand power changes that arithmetic. The criteria, announced in February, made no provision for her situation.

The Wealth That Couldn’t Open the Portal

Adding to her frustration, Vinesh alleged that the WFI blocked even her return to basic domestic competition — at a level that costs nothing to enter. “I am hoping to make a comeback at the National Open Ranking Tournament. The registration for it was open till April 30. However, when I tried to register, the portal said it is now closed,” she stated publicly. The WFI denied the allegation. The National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda — scheduled for May 10–12 — will mark Vinesh’s first competitive appearance in nearly 20 months, but under WFI’s selection policy, performances there will not count toward Asian Games qualification regardless of the result. A portal, it turns out, is a harder gate to open than any opponent she has faced.

Vinesh Phogat with focus on her during World Championship. Photo:X

The Anti-Doping Layer

On May 4, 2026, the International Testing Agency formally registered Vinesh’s first whereabouts failure, linked to a missed out-of-competition doping test on December 18 in Bangalore. A first failure carries no ban or suspension under the World Anti-Doping Code. However, three failures within 12 months would result in a minimum two-year suspension. Her comeback also faces a separate question under WADA’s Article 5.6.1, which requires athletes returning from retirement to be available for testing for at least six months before competing — it remains unclear whether Vinesh has satisfied this requirement.

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The Money Behind the Athlete: India’s Richest Wrestler, By the Numbers

Vinesh’s transition into politics during the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections required a public declaration of her assets — making her the rare athlete whose wealth is partially on the public record. Her official election affidavit declared immovable property — a plot in Sonipat — worth ₹2 crore, three vehicles (a Volvo XC60 worth ₹35 lakh, a Toyota Innova worth ₹17 lakh, and a Hyundai Creta worth ₹12 lakh), and ₹1.95 lakh in cash. Her declared income for FY 2023–24 was ₹13.85 lakh.

Her broader estimated net worth — which factors in brand endorsements, her legislative salary, and her public profile built over three Olympics — is widely estimated at ₹36.5 crore. This figure is not part of any official declaration and cannot be independently verified from public filings, but it comfortably outpaces every other wrestler in the Indian circuit, active or retired.

Vinesh Phogat During Paris Olympics 2024: Photo:X

For context, the wealth gap in Indian wrestling looks like this:

Vinesh Phogat — estimated ₹36.5 crore, built across sports, brand deals, and a legislative career. Bajrang Punia — estimated ₹15–18 crore, primarily from Olympic and World Championship rewards and a JSW Sports contract. Yogeshwar Dutt — estimated ₹10 crore, the London 2012 medalist has transitioned into politics but trails Vinesh significantly in liquid assets. Ravi Dahiya — estimated ₹8–10 crore, with a significant portion derived from the ₹4 crore reward from the Haryana government following his Tokyo silver medal.

No other Indian wrestler — male or female — comes close to the portfolio Vinesh has built. The irony of her current situation is precisely that: in a sport where prize money is modest and government rewards are one-time windfalls, she built generational wealth through brand equity and public profile. None of it counts in the room where the WFI writes its eligibility circulars.

Is Vinesh’s Comeback Dream As Good As Over?

As of May 8, 2026, India’s richest wrestler is preparing for a comeback bout at a ranking tournament whose results, by the WFI’s own rules, will not count toward her most immediate goal. The 2026 Asian Games pathway is closed. The road to LA 2028 remains open in principle — but it runs through the same federation that has, for now, shut her out with a rule book rather than a result. She has the money to go anywhere in the world to train. What she does not have is the one thing money cannot buy in Indian sport: a federation’s permission to compete.