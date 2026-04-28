Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has alleged that she is being prevented by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) from making a competitive return. The 31-year-old claimed that the wrestling body has not cleared her registration for a key upcoming tournament despite the deadline still being in place.

The WFI has dismissed the allegations, with the federation president saying that similar issues reported by other wrestlers had been resolved once they contacted officials.

Phogat has been working towards a comeback after a prolonged break following the Paris Olympics 2024. The wrestler said she was unable to enter the National Open Ranking Tournament, scheduled to be held from May 10 to 12 in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

Registration hurdle ahead of key tournament

According to Phogat, the online registration portal showed entries as closed when she attempted to sign up, even though registrations were officially open until April 30. She added that repeated attempts to reach WFI officials did not yield any response.

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“I am hoping to make a comeback at the National Open Ranking Tournament. The registration for it was open till April 30. However, when I tried to register, the portal says it is now closed. I have been trying to contact the administrative staff of the federation, but they haven’t responded to my calls,” Vinesh told The Indian Express.

High stakes for Asian Games pathway

The National Open Ranking Tournament carries significant weight in the domestic calendar, serving as a crucial pathway for selection to major international events, including the Asian Games and the World Championships later this year.

Phogat indicated that missing this competition could severely dent her chances of re-entering the national selection pool at a critical time in the season.

Frustration over repeated setbacks

The wrestler also referred to an earlier missed opportunity at the Federation Cup, where she said last-minute changes in selection criteria prevented her participation.

“It feels like this is a deliberate attempt to stop me from competing, especially since this is an important tournament to remain in contention for the Asian Games and World Championship selection trials,” she said.

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Phogat had earlier announced her intention to return to the mat in December, months after her campaign at the Paris Olympics ended in disappointment despite reaching the final.

WFI denies allegations

The Wrestling Federation of India has denied any attempt to block the athlete’s participation. Federation president Sanjay Singh said that similar issues reported by other wrestlers had been resolved once they contacted officials.

“We received similar complaints from other wrestlers, too. They got in touch with our staff, and their issues were resolved. We are not going to stop anybody from competing, and the tournament remains open for everyone,” he said.

Comeback hangs in balance

With the Asian Games scheduled for September and the World Championships in October, Phogat’s immediate focus remains on finding a way back into competition. However, the latest dispute has added uncertainty to her return, even as she continues preparations off the mat.