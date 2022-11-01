Video leak incident: Virat Kohli not to file formal complaint

Indian cricketer and ex-captain Virat Kohli will not file an official complaint with the team hotel in Perth after an unknown person filmed and posted a video of his room on Instagram. Kohli was a part of the T20 World Cup Indian team in Australia.

In a post on Instagram, Kohli said the video made him feel very paranoid about his privacy. Later, the hotel (Crown Perth) issued a statement and said that the people involved in shooting the video were “stood down”. The hotel further said that the original video was removed from the social media platform. Reportedly, Virat Kohli would not pursue the matter further.

“The team management asked Kohli if he wanted to file an official complaint with the hotel. However, he didn’t want to. So from his point of view, the issue won’t be pursued further,” the source said, reported The Indian Express.

The video was titled-‘King Kohli’s Hotel Room’. In the footage, there appears to be more than one person in the room. A person is seen roaming around and filming items kept on the table, as well as shoes. The person also filmed an open suitcase containing the Team India kit, the contents of a cupboard in the bathroom, and the former India captain’s personal belongings in different parts of the hotel room.

ALSO READ New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya to lead India; Chetan Sharma announces squads-Check details

Anushka Sharma, wife of Kohli, was furious after the video of her husband’s hotel room was leaked on the Internet. In domestic cricket, Virat Kohli plays for Delhi and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a right-handed batsman.