In an unbelievable turn of events, Venezuela beat the United States 3-2 to claim the World Baseball Classic (WBC). This was one of the most iconic moments given that Venezuela and the USA have had quite a tough relationship in the last few months with Nicolas Maduro, the last elected Venezuelan President being captured by U.S. forces, including Delta Force and CIA operatives, during a military operation known as Operation Absolute Resolve.

The victory on March 17 (USA time) was one of the most thrilling encounters, held at the loanDepot Park in Miami. The Venezuelan side dismantled a star-studded American roster, claiming their first-ever title.

The Duel in Miami: How Venezuela Took the Title

The match was a masterclass in tactical discipline. While the U.S. “Dream Team” entered as heavy favorites, they found themselves stifled by a Venezuelan defense that refused to break.

The Early Surge: Venezuela took control early. Wilyer Abreu and Eugenio Suárez crossed the plate in the third and fifth innings to build a 2–0 lead.

HERE ARE YOUR CHAMPIONS 💛💙❤️



Venezuela beats the United States (3–2) to win their first-ever #WorldBaseballClassic. ⚾️



History made ✅

Olympic spot secured ✅



See you at @LA28 ✈️#Olympics pic.twitter.com/ypVOGWe4VV — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) March 18, 2026

The U.S. Fightback: Trailing late, the Americans found a spark through Bryce Harper, whose dramatic two-run blast in the eighth inning leveled the score at 2–2.

The Clincher: In the top of the ninth, Venezuela’s clinical edge returned. Eugenio Suárez delivered again, driving in the go-ahead run to make it 3–2. Closer Daniel Palencia then entered to pitch a perfect bottom of the ninth, firing Venezuela to a historic title.

Why the WBC is Baseball’s “World Cup”

While the World Series is often called the “world championship,” it actually only crowns the best club team in North America (Major League Baseball). In contrast, the World Baseball Classic functions as the true World Cup of Baseball for several reasons:

True National Teams: Unlike the World Series, which features private city-based franchises (like the Yankees or Dodgers), the WBC features players representing their actual countries.

Global Participation: It involves 20 nations from every continent, following a qualification process similar to the FIFA World Cup.

The Only “Best-on-Best” Event: It is the only international tournament where Major League Baseball (MLB) allows its star players to leave their clubs to play for their national flags.

World Baseball Classic: Hall of Champions