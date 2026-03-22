Kolkata Knight Riders’ star Varun Chakaravarthy revealed a disturbing chapter in his life in a recent interview. The mystery spinner shared that he received death threats during IPL 2021. Speaking on the YouTube show “journey to jersey” ahead of the IPL 2026 opener, Chakaravarthy opened up about the “worst phase” of his life- the 2021 season when he became the face of a global sporting shutdown.

The ‘COVID patient zero’ stigma

In May 2021, Chakravarthy was the first player to test positive for COVID-19 within the IPL bio-bubble. What followed was not sympathy but a wave of unprecedented abuse from fans who blamed him for the tournament’s mid-season suspension.

“There were people abusing me… people were saying, ‘Why don’t you just die.’ It was that bad,” Chakaravarthy revealed.

The spinner had exited the bubble with official clearance for a shoulder scan, but the narrative quickly shifted, labelling him the reason for halting the country’s biggest entertainment escape during the pandemic.

The 2026 resurgence: Silencing the critics with performance

Chakaravarthy’s response to that trauma hasn’t been through words but through one of the most consistent bowling stretches in KKR history. As he enters the 2026 season, he is a wicket-taking machine.

In May 2025, Chakravarthy became the joint-fastest spinner to reach 100 IPL wickets (achieving the feat in 83 matches), equalling legends like Amit Mishra and Rashid Khan.

He enters IPL 2026 fresh off a stellar ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, where he finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker for India (14 wickets), alongside Jasprit Bumrah, although he was a bit too expensive in the Super Eight matches.

Varun Chakaravarthy KKR IPL Stats

IPL Career Bowler Spotlight Varun Chakaravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders · IPL Career Statistics Kolkata Knight Riders World No.1 T20I Bowler Matches 83 82 innings bowled Wickets 99 for KKR in IPL Economy 7.54 runs per over To 100 wkts 1 wicket away Best Bowling 5/20 vs Delhi Capitals · Abu Dhabi · 2020 World No.1 T20I Bowler KKR All-Time Wicket-Takers 1 Sunil Narine 192 2 Andre Russell 122 3 V. Chakaravarthy 99 Express InfoGenIE

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With 99 wickets for KKR, he is currently the franchise’s third-highest wicket-taker of all time, trailing only legends Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

Tactical pivot: Why 2026 is different

Despite his World Cup success, some analysts, including R Ashwin, have suggested the mystery factor might be fading as teams study his footage more intensely. However, KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane recently defended the spinner, noting that Chakravarthy usually thrives under pressure.

Chakaravarthy’s value may not be just his carrom ball or his leg-break but in his mental resilience. To go from being told to die by thousands online to becoming India’s primary wicket-taker in a World Cup, is evidence enough of his character.