Van Gaal doesn’t want to be replica of ‘long-serving’ Ferguson and Wenger

Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal has said he wants to end his trophy-laden career with more glory at his current club, and admitted that he doesn’t want to emulate long-serving managers like Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

According to the Mirror, the Dutchman has hinted that he will walk away from sports after the end of his three-year contract at Old Trafford in 2017.

Sir Alex Ferguson was a manager of United for over 26 years while Arsene Wenger has also spent 19 years at Arsenal.

Expressing his views on their long stay, Van Gaal said that he is different to them, adding that he always wants more and always sets his goals in advance.

The 64-year-old also said that he has no regrets about his decision to manage five different clubs rather than focusing on one team for so many years.

United are currently at the top in the English Premier League table, having 16 points from seven games played so far.

United, who recently claimed an easy 3-0 win over Sunderland, will lock horns against Arsenal on October 4 at Emirates Stadium.