Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India’s “wonder boy,” smashed the fastest century in U19 World Cup history. Batting against England in the final of the 2026 U19 World Cup at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe, the 14-year-old reached the milestone in a staggering 55 balls.

Suryavanshi, who already holds the record for the fastest century in Youth ODIs for India (52 balls), has now translated that domestic dominance onto the world stage. It is a feat that even modern greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma couldn’t achieve during their respective U19 stints.

Suryavanshi smashes fastest century for India in U-19 World Cup

The previous benchmark for Indian dominance in a U19 final was held by Raj Angad Bawa (2022) and Manjot Kalra (2018). However, Suryavanshi’s “Murder in Harare” was on a different level.

Table-

Rank Player Team Balls Opponent Year 1 Will Malajczuk Australia 51 Japan 2026 2 Vaibhav Suryavanshi India 55 England 2026 3 Qasim Akram Pakistan 63 Sri Lanka 2022 4 Ben Mayes England 65 Scotland 2026 5 Raj Angad Bawa India 69 Uganda 2022 6 Rishabh Pant India 82 Namibia 2016

Suryavanshi hits fastest century in U-19 World Cup final

He raced to his 50 in just 32 balls before launching an all-out assault, scoring his next 40 runs in only 20 deliveries. Despite a slight slowdown as he approached the mark, he tapped home his century in 55 balls, obliterating Manjot Kalra’s 101-ball record for the fastest ton in a U19 World Cup final.

Table- Fastest Centuries in U19 World Cup Finals

Player Team Balls Opponent Result Year Vaibhav Suryavanshi India 55 England TBD 2026 Manjot Kalra India 101 Australia Won 2018 Unmukt Chand India 115 Australia Won 2012 Raj Angad Bawa India 119* England Won 2022 Brett Williams Australia 121 Pakistan Won 1988

Highest Score by an Indian in the U19 World Cup

When Vaibhav got out for 175, he had also broken the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in U19 World Cup history. He broke the record previously held by Raj Angad Bawa, who scored an unbeaten 162 against Uganda in the 2022 U19 World Cup.

Table- Highest Individual Scores by Indians in U19 World Cup (All-Time)

Player Score Team Opponent Year Vaibhav Suryavanshi 175 India England 2026 Unmukt Chand 111* India Australia 2012 Brett Williams 108 Australia Pakistan 1988 Stephen Peters 107 England New Zealand 1998 Manjot Kalra 101* India Australia 2018

Highest Individual Score in World Cup final

Not only that, this knock by Suryavanshi is also the highest score by any batter in a U19 World Cup final, bettering Unmukt Chand’s 111 not out against Australia in 2012.

Table- Highest Individual Scores in a U19 World Cup Final