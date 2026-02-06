Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India’s “wonder boy,” smashed the fastest century in U19 World Cup history. Batting against England in the final of the 2026 U19 World Cup at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe, the 14-year-old reached the milestone in a staggering 55 balls.

Suryavanshi, who already holds the record for the fastest century in Youth ODIs for India (52 balls), has now translated that domestic dominance onto the world stage. It is a feat that even modern greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma couldn’t achieve during their respective U19 stints.

Suryavanshi smashes fastest century for India in U-19 World Cup

The previous benchmark for Indian dominance in a U19 final was held by Raj Angad Bawa (2022) and Manjot Kalra (2018). However, Suryavanshi’s “Murder in Harare” was on a different level.

Table-

RankPlayerTeamBallsOpponentYear
1Will MalajczukAustralia51Japan2026
2Vaibhav SuryavanshiIndia55England2026
3Qasim AkramPakistan63Sri Lanka2022
4Ben MayesEngland65Scotland2026
5Raj Angad BawaIndia69Uganda2022
6Rishabh PantIndia82Namibia2016

Suryavanshi hits fastest century in U-19 World Cup final

He raced to his 50 in just 32 balls before launching an all-out assault, scoring his next 40 runs in only 20 deliveries. Despite a slight slowdown as he approached the mark, he tapped home his century in 55 balls, obliterating Manjot Kalra’s 101-ball record for the fastest ton in a U19 World Cup final.

Table- Fastest Centuries in U19 World Cup Finals

PlayerTeamBallsOpponentResultYear
Vaibhav SuryavanshiIndia55EnglandTBD2026
Manjot KalraIndia101AustraliaWon2018
Unmukt ChandIndia115AustraliaWon2012
Raj Angad BawaIndia119*EnglandWon2022
Brett WilliamsAustralia121PakistanWon1988

Highest Score by an Indian in the U19 World Cup

When Vaibhav got out for 175, he had also broken the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in U19 World Cup history. He broke the record previously held by Raj Angad Bawa, who scored an unbeaten 162 against Uganda in the 2022 U19 World Cup.

Highest Individual Scores by Indians in U19 World Cup (All-Time)

PlayerScoreTeamOpponentYear

PlayerScoreTeamOpponentYear
Vaibhav Suryavanshi175IndiaEngland2026
Unmukt Chand111*IndiaAustralia2012
Brett Williams108AustraliaPakistan1988
Stephen Peters107EnglandNew Zealand1998
Manjot Kalra101*IndiaAustralia2018

Highest Individual Score in World Cup final

Not only that, this knock by Suryavanshi is also the highest score by any batter in a U19 World Cup final, bettering Unmukt Chand’s 111 not out against Australia in 2012.

Highest Individual Scores in a U19 World Cup Final

PlayerScoreOpponentYear

PlayerScoreOpponentYear
Vaibhav Suryavanshi175England2026
Raj Angad Bawa162*Uganda2022
Shikhar Dhawan155*Kenya2004
Angkrish Raghuvanshi144Uganda2022
Yashasvi Jaiswal105*Pakistan2020