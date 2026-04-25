It could be KL Rahul scoring a gargantuan 152 not out or Abhishek Sharma hitting a 35-ball fifty, but when, a certain 15-year-old left-hander from Bihar takes the field, he automatically becomes the main act. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, affectionately dubbed the “Bihari Babua,” has transformed from a teenage curiosity into the most feared striker in the Rajasthan Royals lineup.

Tonight at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Suryavanshi didn’t just play an innings; he issued a statement. On April 25, he dismantled the Sunrisers Hyderabad attack, hitting a breathtaking 103 off just 37 balls (including 12 towering sixes), before getting out to Sakib Hussain.

In this very game, Abhishek Sharma was playing as well, but failed to capitalise on his fifty.

The Youngest, The Fastest, The Best

The numbers following Suryavanshi this season aren’t just impressive for a teenager—they are historic for any era of cricket.

The 500-Run Landmark: Just three days ago against LSG, Vaibhav became the youngest player to reach 500 IPL runs at 15 years and 26 days old.

Just three days ago against LSG, Vaibhav became the at 15 years and 26 days old. The Speed Demon: He reached that 500-run milestone in just 227 balls , shattering Glenn Maxwell’s previous record (260 balls).

He reached that 500-run milestone in just , shattering Glenn Maxwell’s previous record (260 balls). The Century King: He already holds the record for the youngest IPL centurion (set at age 14 against GT) and the fastest century by an Indian (35 balls).

Why the “Main Act” Label Fits

While KL Rahul recently made headlines with his historic 152*, and Abhishek Sharma continues to strike at elite levels, Suryavanshi brings a brand of “fearless” cricket that feels unique even in this high-scoring era.

The “First-Ball” Menace: He has made a habit of hitting the world’s best bowlers for boundaries on the very first ball he faces. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Josh Hazlewood have all been “welcomed” to the crease with Suryavanshi sixes this season. The Spin Myth-Buster: While veterans often struggle to pick Sunil Narine, Vaibhav famously took only two balls to solve the mystery, launching Narine for a massive six in their first encounter. The Power Differential: In a stunning stat, Suryavanshi has hit more sixes (44) than fours (42) in his young IPL career, maintaining a strike rate that consistently hovers above 220.

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From Samastipur to Global Stardom

The journey of the “Bihari Babua” is the stuff of folklore. From traveling 100km on alternate days with his father to train in Patna, to being the Player of the Tournament in the 2026 U-19 World Cup (where he smashed 175 in the final against England), his rise has been meteoric.