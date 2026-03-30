If 2025 was the year Vaibhav Suryavanshi introduced himself to the world, 2026 could be the year he starts to tear apart opposition attacks.

Returning for his second season with the Rajasthan Royals, the 15-year-old sensation proved his debut season was not a fluke, at least in his maiden appearance of his second year. Chasing 128 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Suryavanshi blasted a 15-ball half-century, faster than any knock he produced during his historic breakout last year, helping his side beat Chennai by 8 wickets.

Many young players struggle in their second season once analysts have studied their game. Suryavanshi has responded by simply hitting the ball harder.

Faster than 2025: Last year, his fastest fifty came in 17 balls (during his 38-ball century vs Gujarat). Tonight, he shaved two balls off that personal best.

The New Standard: He now holds two of the top four fastest fifties in Rajasthan Royals history, sitting only behind Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 13-ball world record.

The “Generation Alpha” Leader: At 15, he remains the only player in league history born after the IPL began (2008) to have multiple 50+ scores.

Fastest IPL fifties

Player Balls Match Venue Date Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 11 May 2023 KL Rahul 14 Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals Mohali 08 April 2018 Pat Cummins 14 Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians Pune 06 April 2022 Romario Shepherd 14 Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals* Mumbai 07 April 2024 Yusuf Pathan 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 24 May 2014 Sunil Narine 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 07 May 2017 Nicholas Pooran 15 Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 10 April 2023 Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 20 April 2024 Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians Delhi 27 April 2024 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 15 Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings Guwahati 30 March 2026 Suresh Raina 16 Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab Mumbai 30 May 2014 Ishan Kishan 16 Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad Abu Dhabi 08 Oct 2021 Abhishek Sharma 16 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 27 March 2024 Travis Head 16 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals Delhi 20 April 2024 Travis Head 16 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 08 May 2024

Why this innings is a warning sign for the league

In 2025, Suryavanshi was a surprise package.In 2026, he is a target. Despite CSK coming in with specific plans to cramp him for room, the left-hander showed a new level of physical maturity. He eventually got out for 52 off 17.

Pace doesn’t bother him: He took on the high pace of Matheesha Pathirana with the same disdain he showed domestic bowlers last year.

The 157 kph Pedigree: RR scouting director Zubin Bharucha famously noted that Vaibhav was hitting 157 kph side-arms for sixes in trials. That training is now translating into effortless power against international stars.

World Cup Momentum: Fresh off a record-breaking 175 off 80 balls in the U-19 World Cup Final in February, Suryavanshi is currently in a “purple patch” that transcends age groups.