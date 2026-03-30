If 2025 was the year Vaibhav Suryavanshi introduced himself to the world, 2026 could be the year he starts to tear apart opposition attacks.

Returning for his second season with the Rajasthan Royals, the 15-year-old sensation proved his debut season was not a fluke, at least in his maiden appearance of his second year. Chasing 128 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Suryavanshi blasted a 15-ball half-century, faster than any knock he produced during his historic breakout last year, helping his side beat Chennai by 8 wickets.

Many young players struggle in their second season once analysts have studied their game. Suryavanshi has responded by simply hitting the ball harder.

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Faster than 2025: Last year, his fastest fifty came in 17 balls (during his 38-ball century vs Gujarat). Tonight, he shaved two balls off that personal best.

The New Standard: He now holds two of the top four fastest fifties in Rajasthan Royals history, sitting only behind Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 13-ball world record.

The “Generation Alpha” Leader: At 15, he remains the only player in league history born after the IPL began (2008) to have multiple 50+ scores.

Fastest IPL fifties

PlayerBallsMatchVenueDate
Yashasvi Jaiswal13Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight RidersKolkata11 May 2023
KL Rahul14Kings XI Punjab v Delhi CapitalsMohali08 April 2018
Pat Cummins14Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai IndiansPune06 April 2022
Romario Shepherd14Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals*Mumbai07 April 2024
Yusuf Pathan15Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers HyderabadKolkata24 May 2014
Sunil Narine15Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers BangaloreBangalore07 May 2017
Nicholas Pooran15Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers BangaloreBengaluru10 April 2023
Jake Fraser-McGurk15Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers HyderabadDelhi20 April 2024
Jake Fraser-McGurk15Delhi Capitals v Mumbai IndiansDelhi27 April 2024
Vaibhav Suryavanshi15Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super KingsGuwahati30 March 2026
Suresh Raina16Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI PunjabMumbai30 May 2014
Ishan Kishan16Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers HyderabadAbu Dhabi08 Oct 2021
Abhishek Sharma16Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai IndiansHyderabad27 March 2024
Travis Head16Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi CapitalsDelhi20 April 2024
Travis Head16Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super GiantsHyderabad08 May 2024

Why this innings is a warning sign for the league

In 2025, Suryavanshi was a surprise package.In 2026, he is a target. Despite CSK coming in with specific plans to cramp him for room, the left-hander showed a new level of physical maturity. He eventually got out for 52 off 17.

Pace doesn’t bother him: He took on the high pace of Matheesha Pathirana with the same disdain he showed domestic bowlers last year.

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The 157 kph Pedigree: RR scouting director Zubin Bharucha famously noted that Vaibhav was hitting 157 kph side-arms for sixes in trials. That training is now translating into effortless power against international stars.

World Cup Momentum: Fresh off a record-breaking 175 off 80 balls in the U-19 World Cup Final in February, Suryavanshi is currently in a “purple patch” that transcends age groups.