Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doing child labour by playing in the IPL? If not all people, at least Karnataka-based social activist CM Shivakumar Nayak thinks like that. In a move that has stunned the cricketing community, Nayak has threatened to lodge a formal FIR against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) management, the team Bihar-born Sooryavanshi represents. His argument? That a minor being subjected to the high-pressure, commercial environment of the IPL is a violation of child rights and labour laws.

Go to school: Nayak to Sooryavanshi

Speaking during a debate on a Kannada news channel, Nayak didn’t hold back. He characterized the franchise’s decision to play the teenager as a form of exploitation.

“This 15-year-old boy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, is being exploited by Rajasthan Royals. He is just a child, and they have brought him into a professional league like the IPL. This is nothing but child labour. He should be focusing on his studies and completing his education instead of playing cricket at this tender age,” Nayak stated.

The activist’s demand is simple: an immediate halt to Sooryavanshi’s participation in the league. He argued that no child should be “working” in a multi-billion dollar industry under the guise of professional sport.

The Legal Gray Area: ICC vs. Indian Law

While the “child labour” claim makes for a sensational headline, the legal standing is complex. Cricket’s governing bodies have specific provisions for prodigies:

The ICC Rule: The International Cricket Council generally sets 15 as the minimum age for international cricket but allows for “exceptional circumstances” where younger players can compete if their skill levels are deemed sufficient.

The International Cricket Council generally sets 15 as the minimum age for international cricket but allows for “exceptional circumstances” where younger players can compete if their skill levels are deemed sufficient. The BCCI Precedent: Sooryavanshi qualified for the IPL because he had already played first-class cricket, making his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar at the staggering age of 12. Under sporting regulations, he is a “professional athlete.”

Sooryavanshi qualified for the IPL because he had already played first-class cricket, making his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar at the staggering age of 12. Under sporting regulations, he is a “professional athlete.” The Child Labour Act: In India, the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act generally prohibits the employment of children under 14. However, for “adolescents” (aged 14-18), work is permitted in non-hazardous occupations—and professional sports have traditionally fallen under the category of “talent and performance.”

A Season of Storms for the Young Royal

This legal threat is just the latest in a string of controversies for Sooryavanshi this season. From being accused by a Pakistani analyst of having an “AI chip” in his bat to being called “unprofessional” by Jitesh Sharma (who later clarified it was an “ice-cream-eating teenager” joke), the 15-year-old has lived an entire career’s worth of drama in just one month.

As the Royals prepare for the business end of the tournament, they now find themselves defending not just their league position, but their moral and legal right to field the youngest star in the history of the game. For now, Sooryavanshi continues to let his bat do the talking—but the noise outside the boundary is getting louder by the day.