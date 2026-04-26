Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave the Jaipur crowd a massive fright on Saturday night, shortly after smashing the third-fastest century in IPL history. The 15-year-old was forced to hobble off the field during the second innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), sparking fears of a tournament-ending injury.

The incident: What happened?

The injury occurred during the final delivery of the third over in SRH’s chase. Opener Ishan Kishan lofted a ball over the covers, and Sooryavanshi, showing his usual electric intent, sprinted to save the boundary.

Midway through the chase, however, the youngster suddenly pulled up, clutching his right hamstring and grimacing in pain. After being attended to by the medical team for several minutes, it was decided he could not continue. In scenes that worried the RR dugout, Sooryavanshi had to be helped off the field, leaning heavily on the shoulders of the support staff.

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Coach’s Update: Not Anything serious

Despite the dramatic visuals, Rajasthan Royals’ batting coach Vikram Rathour provided a reassuring update during the post-match press conference.

“He was feeling something on his hamstring, but now he’s looking okay. He has been treated and is doing fine. We’ll know more in a day or so, but it doesn’t look anything serious,” Vikram told the media.

Initial assessments suggested the injury was likely severe cramping caused by the extreme Jaipur heat.

The Sooryavanshi storm rewrites records

Before the injury scare, Sooryavanshi delivered a masterclass in power hitting. His 36-ball century is now etched as a historic milestone:

3rd Fastest IPL Ton: Behind Chris Gayle (30 balls) and his own record of 35 balls set in 2025.

The Knock: He finished with 103 runs, laced with 12 towering sixes and 5 boundaries, striking at a staggering 278.38.

Orange Cap Race: The teen prodigy currently sits in second place on the Orange Cap leaderboard, narrowly trailing SRH’s Abhishek Sharma.

What’s next for RR?

The Royals suffered a 5-wicket defeat to SRH despite Sooryavanshi’s heroics, sliding to 4th on the points table. While the team is hopeful for his quick return, they may exercise caution for their next fixture to ensure the hamstring discomfort doesn’t escalate into a long-term tear.

For now, the Royals’ faithful can breathe a sigh of relief, their Diamond in the Rough seems to have escaped the worst.