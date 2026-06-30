Few selection calls have generated as much discussion in recent Indian cricket as the one surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The 15-year-old batting sensation forced his way into national reckoning after a breathtaking IPL 2026 campaign, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30 for Rajasthan Royals. His exploits earned him a place in India’s T20I squad for the tours of Ireland and England.

Many expected Belfast to be the venue where Sooryavanshi would become India’s youngest-ever men’s international, breaking Sachin Tendulkar‘s long-standing record. Instead, he watched both matches from the dugout as India suffered a shock 2-0 series defeat to Ireland.

Now, with a five-match T20I series against England beginning in Durham, the debate has only intensified. Should India fast-track one of the country’s brightest batting talents, or continue to ease him into international cricket?

Here’s where the key voices stand.

Team management: “He’ll get his chance”

Shreyas Iyer: Back the players who have delivered

India captain Shreyas Iyer has maintained that Sooryavanshi’s omission is down to team balance rather than ability.

” He (Sooryavanshi) is a gun player but we have some tremendous players who have done well for us, so we are backing them. He will get his opportunity when the time comes. For now, we are going with three genuine seamers and one all-rounder,” Shreyas said at the toss.

The message from the captain is clear: India are reluctant to alter a settled core simply because of outside pressure.

Ryan ten Doeschate: Ready, but not rushed

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate believes Sooryavanshi has the game for international cricket but says selection should follow the same pathway as every other player.

“He is absolutely ready to play international cricket, there is no doubt about that. But also Sanju Samson is a guy who went a long way to win us the World Cup three months ago.

“We are all excited to see Vaibhav play but he has to go through the same process. It is important to give players confidence and send a message that we want to give guys a long run,” the former Dutch batter said at the post series press conference.

In other words, the management is trying to balance excitement around a prodigy with stability inside the dressing room.

Former players: “Play him now”

Sunil Gavaskar: Ireland was the missed opportunity

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes India should already have handed Sooryavanshi his debut.

“I expected Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to debut in the Ireland series. I thought he would play both matches. That would have been a very good way of easing him into international cricket before the sterner tests that are coming up,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“I’m hoping that Sooryavanshi plays the first game because it will be the start of a new series and he gets the team off to a flying start. England won’t really know what to expect from him.”

For Gavaskar, the Ireland series was the ideal low-pressure environment. After the whitewash, he believes England presents an opportunity for India to surprise opponents with an unknown quantity.

Graeme Swann: Rare talents shouldn’t wait

Former England spinner Graeme Swann has also backed an immediate debut.

“He’s the sort of once-in-a-generation talent that comes along very rarely. Everyone expected his IPL performances to dip this season, but he only got better.

“If I were captain or coach, I’d play him straight away. The sooner India expose him to international cricket, the better,” the former English cricket player said in a media interaction.

Swann believes Sooryavanshi has already shown an unusual ability to adapt, making him ready for the next step.

The cautious view: Don’t rush a 15-year-old

Ambati Rayudu: Let him learn first

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has supported the team management’s approach.

“I think they did the right thing. It’s a good learning curve for Sooryavanshi to be in the dressing room, to know the nitty-gritties of what is required to play international cricket. Team India needs to manage his entry carefully,” Rayudu said in a virtual media conference organised by Sony Sports Network.

Rayudu argues that simply being around the senior squad is part of the teenager’s development and that there is no need to accelerate the process.

What Sooryavanshi has said

Despite the debate around his selection, Sooryavanshi has focused on the opportunity rather than the disappointment.

Speaking to BCCI Media after joining the national squad, he said:

“Words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up the bat from day one and went to the ground for practice — that dream is fulfilled now. The biggest step in that journey was completed today. I felt like I was dreaming when I saw that T-shirt. I couldn’t stop smiling.”

However, he has not made any media statement during or after the Ireland T20I series as he continues to wait for his chance.

Why the debate refuses to fade

The argument goes beyond one teenager.

Those calling for his debut point to extraordinary numbers and believe exceptional talent deserves exceptional treatment. Those urging patience argue that India have invested heavily in building a stable T20 side and that one IPL season should not overturn an established pecking order.

The Ireland defeat has only amplified the conversation. A batting unit that struggled under pressure has inevitably prompted fresh questions about whether India’s most exciting young hitter deserves an opportunity.

Whether that opportunity comes in Durham remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: every team sheet India announces during the England series will be scrutinised as much for the name that is missing as for the XI that takes the field.