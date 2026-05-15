The biggest cricket story from Bihar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, is also the first name that has come out of that state after MS Dhoni and gone on to play for India A.

Whether he plays for the national team or not, but the 15-year-old from Samastipur has already joined an elite list and broken a 22-year-old dry spell for the state which saw Dhoni make his debut for it in 1999-2000 season and then going on to represent India A and India in 2004 and becoming the greatest captain ever of the Men in Blue.

Cricketers Who Represented Bihar And Went On To India Or India A

Cricketer Bihar Representation India Career Shute Banerjee Played for Bihar 1 Test Ramesh Saxena Played for Bihar 1 Test Subroto Banerjee Played for Bihar 1 Test, 6 ODIs Saba Karim Played for Bihar 1 Test, 34 ODIs Kirti Azad Played for Bihar 7 Tests, 25 ODIs MS Dhoni Represented undivided Bihar 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, 98 T20Is Randhir Singh Played for Bihar 2 ODIs Prakash Bhandari Played for Bihar 3 Tests Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Represents Bihar Selected for India A

Dhoni Remains Bihar’s Biggest Cricketing Success Story

Before becoming one of the most successful captains in cricket history, the ‘Thala’ of modern-day cricket, Dhoni, began his First-Class career with undivided Bihar during the 1999-2000 Ranji Trophy season. After Jharkhand became a separate state in 2000, he continued his domestic journey with Jharkhand.

ALSO READ Virat Kohli answers 2027 ODI World Cup question of whether he will play or not

Dhoni’s rise remains the most iconic success story connected to Bihar cricket, but the state’s contribution to Indian cricket goes back much further. Players like Shute Banerjee and Ramesh Saxena represented India decades before Dhoni’s emergence, while Subroto Banerjee and Saba Karim became prominent names from the Bihar setup in the modern era.

However, the biggest face of Bihar Cricket before Dhoni was Kirti Azad, who remained the only cricketer from Bihar to win a World Cup, until of course, Dhoni changed it in 2007.

Why Vaibhav’s Selection Feels Different

What makes Vaibhav’s rise particularly significant is that it has happened through the current Bihar setup after the state’s return to domestic cricket in 2018.

Unlike many previous players from the region who shifted associations for better opportunities, Vaibhav has continued representing Bihar while climbing the national ladder. His India A selection should therefore be viewed as a major moment for the state association and a sign that Bihar cricket’s rebuilding process is beginning to bear fruit.

And if his rapid rise continues, the teenager could soon become the first active India men’s team player to emerge directly from Bihar’s modern cricket structure.