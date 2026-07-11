When the team sheets were traded at the Rose Bowl for the final T20I between India and England, the omission of 15-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the biggest news of the day.

After lighting up the IPL with an unprecedented 776 runs to claim the Orange Cap and MVP awards, the left-handed opener found himself grounded by international reality.

Brought into the XI for a three-game trial, Sooryavanshi’s highly anticipated transition yielded raw scores of 14, 13, and 15 against a relentless barrage of 90mph short-pitched bowling from Jofra Archer.

But instead of letting the teenager play out the full 5-match series to find his feet, captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir pulled the plug, dropping him for Sanju Samson with the series already lost at 3-0.

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The sudden axing means that once again people start comparing him to the legends of Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni on whether they were dropped in their first series or not.

The Debut Series Debate: Security vs. The Modern Axe

The stark contrast isn’t in the low scores themselves, but in the patience—or lack thereof—shown by the selectors and team management across different eras:

Batter Debut Series Initial Outings Was He Dropped Mid-Series? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs England (T20I, 2026) 14, 13, 15 YES. Axed for the 5th T20I after 3 matches. Sachin Tendulkar vs Pakistan (Test, 1989) 15, 59, 8, 35, 14, 57 NO. Played all 4 Test matches of a brutal debut tour. Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka (ODI, 2008) 12, 37, 25, 54, 31 NO. Played all 5 matches of the series as an opener. MS Dhoni vs Bangladesh (ODI, 2004) 0, 12, 7*, 3 NO. Played the full bilateral series despite scoring just 22 runs.

How the Legends Were Backed

1. Sachin Tendulkar (1989)

At 16 years old, Sachin Tendulkar faced an absolute furnace of a debut series against Pakistan’s Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis. In his very first innings in Karachi, Waqar shattered his stumps for just 15.

In today’s high-pressure environment, a 16-year-old failing so visibly might have been benched to “protect” him. Instead, the management backed him to play all four Test matches. That long rope allowed Sachin to score a gritty, career-defining 59 in Faisalabad after being hit on the nose, establishing his legendary resilience.

2. Virat Kohli (2008)

Fresh off an Under-19 World Cup victory—just like Sooryavanshi—a 19-year-old Virat Kohli opened the batting in Dambulla against Sri Lanka and was trapped leg-before for a painstaking 12 off 22 balls.

Despite looking completely out of depth against the mystery spin of Ajantha Mendis and Muttiah Muralitharan, Kohli was not benched. He was allowed to play all five ODIs of that series, eventually finding his rhythm to hit a crucial 54 in the fourth match. While he was dropped after the tour when regular senior openers returned, he was given the dignity of finishing the assignment.

3. MS Dhoni (2004)

Arguably the most famous nightmare start in modern Indian history belonged to MS Dhoni. Walking out in Chittagong, he was run out for a golden duck (0) without facing a single legal ball. His next three innings yielded a miserable 12, 7*, and 3.

Across his first four international innings, Dhoni managed a grand total of 22 runs. In 2026, those numbers would get a player instantly replaced. In 2004, the team management kept him in the playing XI, allowing him to play the next series against Pakistan where he blasted his iconic 148 in Vizag.

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The 2026 Selection Paradox

The decision to drop Sooryavanshi exposes a glaring lack of clarity in India’s current transition strategy. The management benched Sanju Samson after the second T20I to signal that they were prioritizing the future by blooding a 15-year-old prodigy. Yet, just two games later, they reversed course.

What makes the move even more confusing is that Samson isn’t even part of the upcoming T20I squad traveling to Zimbabwe later this month—but Sooryavanshi is. By denying the teenager a final opportunity in Southampton, the management essentially sent a raw, visibly dejected 15-year-old to the bench without letting him fight through his slump.

The Verdict: International cricket has always been a psychological step up, but the ecosystem around it has changed. Sachin, Kohli, and Dhoni were allowed to stumble, learn, and grow within the safety of a full series. For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the modern game has shown that while the financial rewards of the IPL come fast, the patience of the national selectors wears thin even faster.