The meteoric rise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has left the cricketing world searching for explanations. Some look at his technique, others at his temperament, but one analyst from across the border looked at his bat. After the teenager’s record-breaking exploits in IPL 2026, the bizarre theory that his willow contains an “AI Chip” went viral—and the young Rajasthan Royals prodigy has finally responded with a touch of divine wit.

The Accusation: “Send the Bat to a Lab”

The controversy began following Sooryavanshi’s jaw-dropping 103 off just 37 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pakistan-based analyst Dr. Nauman Niaz, appearing on the show SmashHit, suggested that the 15-year-old’s power and 360-degree range seemed “unreal” for someone his age.

“Get his bat checked. Like WADA conducts dope tests, send him to a lab. He probably used an AI chip in his bat… it doesn’t look human,” Niaz remarked.

While the comment was framed as high praise for the youngster’s technique, it quickly sparked a social media firestorm, with critics and fans debating the possibility of “smart bats” in modern cricket.

The Response: “God Implanted It”

In a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals social media team on Wednesday, Sooryavanshi was asked directly about the hidden technology in his bat. His response was as clinical as one of his cover drives.

“Bhagwan ne laga ke diya hai. Upar hi bola tha ki bat mein tumhare kuch laga ke de raha hoon. Ussi ka istemaal kar raha hoon.” (God has implanted it. He told me from above that He is putting something in my bat, and I am just using that.)

𝘉𝘢𝘵 𝘱𝘦 𝘈𝘐 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘩𝘢𝘪 𝘬𝘺𝘢 𝘵𝘶𝘮𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦?



Vaibhav answers 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/uZcqABbaGS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2026

The cheeky reply has been hailed by fans as the perfect way to handle the noise—blending humility with the confidence of a player who knows his power comes from hours in the nets, not a motherboard.

Rewriting the IPL Record Books

While critics talk about chips, Sooryavanshi is busy collecting records. This week, he became the fastest player in IPL history to reach 400 runs in a season, getting there in just 167 balls.

The Milestone: He shattered the long-standing record held by Andre Russell (188 balls in 2019).

He shattered the long-standing record held by Andre Russell (188 balls in 2019). The Context: He reached the 400-run mark during a blistering 43-run cameo off 16 balls against Punjab Kings, dismantling a world-class attack featuring Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson.

He reached the 400-run mark during a blistering 43-run cameo off 16 balls against Punjab Kings, dismantling a world-class attack featuring Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson. Orange Cap Race: At just 15, he currently sits at the top of the run charts for IPL 2026, boasting a strike rate that has left seasoned veterans like Nicholas Pooran and Abhishek Sharma trailing behind.

Pure Talent, No Tech: That’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi’s incredible 2026 run follows his heroics in the U19 World Cup Final, where he smashed 175 off 80 balls to lead India to the title. Whether it’s in the Blue of India or the Pink of Rajasthan, the young southpaw continues to prove that his only “hardware” is a world-class cricketing brain and a fearless approach to the game.

As the “AI Chip” debate dies down, one thing remains clear: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi isn’t a machine; he’s just a generational talent playing a game that, for now, only he seems to fully decode.