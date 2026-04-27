Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may be tearing apart bowling attacks in IPL 2026, but away from the spotlight, the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals sensation is still very much a teenager at heart, something that came through in a now-viral clip shared by the franchise.

The video, posted by RR on social media, shows Sooryavanshi interacting with young fans at the airport as the team prepared to travel to Chandigarh for their clash against Punjab Kings on April 28. What followed, however, quickly turned into a moment that fans are calling both hilarious and heartwarming.

“I’ll take ₹100”: Sooryavanshi’s prank leaves fans stunned

In the clip, a couple of children approach the young batter for a photograph. Instead of immediately agreeing, Sooryavanshi jokingly replies that he charges money for pictures.

“Brother, I take money. I’m telling you honestly right now, brother. I’ll take ₹100,” he is heard saying, leaving the kids visibly surprised.

Baccha party always a step ahead 😂 pic.twitter.com/locrozR0Yh — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 27, 2026

Not stopping there, one of the fans returns with ₹200, offering to get a picture with both children. Just when things seem serious, Sooryavanshi breaks character, revealing it was all a prank and pointing towards the camera filming the moment. He then happily poses for photos, ending the exchange on a light-hearted note.

Teen sensation in red-hot form this IPL season

While the off-field moment has gone viral, Sooryavanshi’s on-field performances have been equally eye-catching. The teenager has already smashed two centuries this season, including a blistering 36-ball hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the third-fastest ton in IPL history.

He also registered a maiden IPL hundred last year at the same Jaipur venue, further underlining his rapid rise.

This season alone, Sooryavanshi has amassed 357 runs in eight matches at a staggering strike rate of 234.87, featuring 31 fours and 32 sixes. He currently sits second in the Orange Cap race behind SRH’s Abhishek Sharma.

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Even Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins has been left impressed, calling him “great fun to watch” and praising his fearless approach against top-quality bowling attacks.

For now, though, it’s not just his batting that’s grabbing attention, it’s the ₹100 joke that has turned him into the internet’s latest favourite.