Uttarakhand Police deletes tweet over Virat Kohli’s dismissal on duck after social media backlash

Kohli was dismissed in an attempt to add some quick runs during the first T20 match against England. (Photo source: IE)

It is common for law enforcement agencies to use cricketers or celebrities in their tweets to raise awareness over certain issues and social media users are often seen praising them for their creativity. However, a recent tweet by Uttarakhand Police seems to have backfired. The state police posted a tweet wherein it talked about Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s dismal on a duck against England in the first T20 International. Kohli was dismissed for a 5-ball duck at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. While the dismissal left fans disappointed, Uttarakhand Police tried using it for raising awareness about rash driving.

But the tweet by Uttarakhand Police left fans furious and many social media users uncomfortable. Drawing flak online, the state police was forced to delete the post from its social media account.

“A helmet is not enough! Driving in full consciousness is equally important. Otherwise, you too can get out on zero just like Kohli,” read the tweet in Hindi, shared on the official Twitter handle of Uttarakhand Police.

While some took the tweet light-heartedly, others were not impressed at all. Social media users defended Virat Kohli and criticised the cops for poking fun at the player “who helped team won the most number of games in last few years.” Kohli was dismissed in an attempt to add some quick runs during the first T20 match against England.

Some were anguished over the fact that the state police stooped so low and trolled a sportsman of such high calibre. There were several fans who even recalled how Rajasthan Police was forced to apologise after posting a similar tweet over Jasprit Bumrah after the Champions Trophy.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the tweet, which has now been deleted, by Uttarakhand Police: