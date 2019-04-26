USA and Oman get ICC ODI status for the first time

Published: April 26, 2019

After a couple of dropped chances, Marshall made the Hong Kong bowlers pay as he smashed 100 off 153 balls.

With these victories, both countries will get a chance to play 36 ODI?s alongside Nepal and UAE over the next 30 months which will give them a chance to compete in the Men?s World Cup in 2023 scheduled to take place in India.

The United States of America and Oman have achieved ODI status for the first time after their brilliant performances in the World Cricket League Division 2. Oman is at the top of the points table after winning all four matches in the tournament, whereas the American team won 3 matches on the trot out of the four games that they played. This was the second time when the Americans participated in an ICC level cricket tournament after 2004’s ICC Champions Trophy.

The American team’s coach Pubudu Dassanayake in the post-match presentation said: “As a team, we have worked really hard for the last two and a half years and we have targeted this tournament. The boys are feeling great, it is a big achievement as the USA have never been to this level before and we are very happy to be in (ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup) League 2. Moving forward playing competitive ODI cricket for the next 2 and half years is another level, bringing the team to this will require more hard work. We are going to press hard in the next game, we want to win the tournament and be the best team leaving Namibia.”

Oman dominated the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 after defeating Namibia in a thriller by 4 wickets. With these victories, both countries will get a chance to play 36 ODI’s alongside Nepal and UAE over the next 30 months which will give them a chance to compete in the Men’s World Cup in 2023 scheduled to take place in India.

Xavier Marshall who is a former West Indies Test player opened the batting for the American team. After a couple of dropped chances, Marshall made the Hong Kong bowlers pay as he smashed 100 off 153 balls.

There are two spots still vacant for the third and fourth positions which Canada, Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea, and Namibia will be fighting for.

