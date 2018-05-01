​​​
  3. US President Donald Trump makes appeal appeal for 2026 World Cup in North America

The U.S. is joining with Canada and Mexico in the bid for the quadrennial soccer tournament.

US President Donald Trump is calling on African countries to get behind the joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump is calling on African countries to get behind the joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup. Trump made the appeal during a Rose Garden press conference Monday with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria. The U.S. is joining with Canada and Mexico in the bid for the quadrennial soccer tournament.

The African country Morocco is also bidding to host the 2026 event. Trump says, “I hope all African countries and countries throughout the world, that we also will be supporting you and that they will, likewise, support us in our bid, along with Canada and Mexico, for the 2026 World Cup.”

He adds that the U.S. “will be watching very closely,” and says the U.S “would appreciate” any help in securing the bid.

