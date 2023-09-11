US Open Final: Novak Djokovic creates history, wins 24th Grand Slam Title to go past top legends

To the joy of his fans, Novak Djokovic created history on early Monday Morning, by winning the US Open final, defeating Daniil Medvedev by straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to win his 24th Grand Slam title.

With this, he surpassed Serena Williams’ 23 Grand Slam wins in both men and womens’ categories. He also equalled the record of Margaret Court, who too had collected 24 titles, but 13 of those came after the Slam events began in 1968. Djokovic has once again regained his number 1 ranking after the final.

Djokovic creates history

Djokovic has also become the first man in the history of tennis to win three Grand Slams four times. He had earlier won the title in 2011, 2015 and 2021. Winning the US Open final was also a revenge of sorts for the Serbian , as the Russian had earlier beaten him in the 2021 US Open final denying him a calendar Grand Slam that year.

Djokovic started the final on Monday, by applying pressure on his opponent from the very first set itself, taking 3-0 lead in the first three games. Medvedev was unable to take a single break chance during the first set, at that point.

Marathon second set

Even as the final scores read one-sided, the match was closely fought between the two, as the Russian was looking to comeback in the second set , which lasted for 1 hour and 44 minutes. However, Djokovic was also not ready to give away, matching shots after shots, before moving ahead in the second set by 6-5.

Notably, Medvedev was leading the second set 3-1 at one point of time, Djokovic came back to lead the set 7-5, giving no chance to Medvedev to take away the game. In the third set, Djokovic was in no mood to give his challenger any chance and took lead in the first four games 3-1, on his road ro win the historic title.

Grand Slam Records

In men’s categories while Djokovic won 24 Grand Slam titles, other greats like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Pete Sampras have won 22, 20 and 14 titles each.