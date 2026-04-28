A US-based investor has agreed to acquire a minority stake in SL Benfica at a steep premium, highlighting continued foreign interest in European football assets, according to a Bloomberg report.

Entrepreneur Equity Partners is set to buy a 16.38% stake in the club’s listed football arm from Jose Antonio dos Santos, Benfica’s second-largest shareholder, for about €10-11 per share. At the upper end of that range, the offer represents a premium of roughly 70% over the previous closing price of €6.46.

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Premium deal highlights valuation gap

The transaction implies a market valuation of about €250 million ($293 million) for Sport Lisboa e Benfica-Futebol SAD. However, independent estimates place the club’s value significantly higher, pointing to a gap between listed market pricing and investor expectations.

Shares of Benfica rose as much as 9.4% in Lisbon following news of the transaction, putting the stock on track for a record close.

US interest in European football grows

The deal would rank among the largest foreign investments in a Portuguese football club and marks the second notable US investment in Benfica after Lenore Sports Partners acquired a 5.24% stake last year.

The transaction underscores increasing appetite among US investors for European football assets, particularly in markets where valuations are seen as lagging long-term potential driven by player development and transfer income.

Despite the premium valuation, a full takeover remains unlikely as Benfica’s member-owned parent entity retains a controlling 64% stake and is expected to maintain ownership control.

The investment also comes as Benfica advances plans to redevelop its stadium and surrounding district into a mixed-use hub focused on entertainment, retail and leisure. Founded in 1904, the club is one of Portugal’s “Big Three” alongside FC Porto and Sporting CP.

The share transfer is expected to be completed by the end of July, subject to shareholder approval.