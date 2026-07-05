The United States has officially become the highest-attended FIFA World Cup host nation in history, underlining football’s growing footprint in one of the sport’s traditional frontier markets.

As the tournament moved into its quarter-final stage, FIFA announced that matches played across the United States have attracted a combined attendance of 8,008,212 spectators, the highest figure ever recorded by a World Cup host country.

Marking the Fourth of July, FIFA described the milestone as evidence of the country’s “immense love of football”, with stadiums across the United States continuing to draw large crowds throughout the expanded 48-team tournament.

The record comes during the first men’s World Cup jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico since 1994, with the US staging the majority of fixtures, including several knockout matches.

The USA has the highest combined attendance of any FIFA World Cup host nation in history 🇺🇸🙌



On the Fourth of July, we celebrate the country's immense love of football! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZzL23FNEL3 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 4, 2026

Bigger tournament, bigger crowds

The record has been helped by FIFA’s decision to expand the competition from 32 to 48 teams, increasing the total number of matches from 64 to 104.

More fixtures have meant more fans through the turnstiles, but attendance has also remained consistently strong across major American venues including MetLife Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and AT&T Stadium.

The tournament has already featured several sell-out crowds, while knockout matches have continued to draw strong numbers despite soaring ticket prices in the secondary market.

The attendance figures reinforce FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s long-held ambition of making football one of the United States’ biggest mainstream sports ahead of the country’s hosting of the 2031 Women’s World Cup and the continued expansion of Major League Soccer.

Quarter-final line-up takes shape

The attendance announcement came as the World Cup produced another dramatic day of knockout football.

Morocco became the first side to reach the quarter-finals after defeating co-hosts Canada 3-0 in Houston. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice before Soufiane Rahimi added a third as the Atlas Lions reached the last eight for only the second time in their history, having also made the semi-finals in Qatar four years ago.

France soon followed after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay in Philadelphia, extending Les Bleus’ run to a fourth consecutive World Cup quarter-final.

The victory also keeps France on course for a third straight appearance in the World Cup final after reaching the title matches in both 2018 and 2022.

Morocco and France will now meet in one of the standout quarter-final fixtures of the tournament.

ALSO READ Morocco achieve what no other African nation had in FIFA World Cup History

A tournament breaking records on and off the pitch

The attendance milestone adds another landmark to a World Cup that has already rewritten several records.

The expanded format has delivered more matches, higher prize money, record commercial revenues and unprecedented fan engagement across North America.

With the tournament now entering its decisive stages, FIFA’s latest figures suggest that football’s biggest event has succeeded in attracting record crowds while opening the competition to more nations than ever before.

Whether the United States can translate that momentum into sustained domestic growth after the World Cup remains to be seen, but the numbers indicate that football has rarely enjoyed a bigger stage in the country than it has during the summer of 2026.