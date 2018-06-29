Uruguay vs Portugal LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

Uruguay will take on Portugal in the second match of the round of 16.

Uruguay vs Portugal LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay will take on Portugal in the second match of the round of 16. Uruguay qualified from the group stage as the table toppers and without conceding a goal. With Luiz Saurez and Edinson Cavani in form, the La Celeste is a threat to any opposition’s defence. Portugal will have to be careful as even the tiniest lapse in concentration could prove fatal.

Oscar Tabarez and Fernando Santos are the two most experienced coaches in the world cup and will be doing everything to ensure that their players are in the best frame of mind, when they enter the field on Saturday. It will be only the third time in history that the teams have played against each other and their very first meeting at the FIFA World Cup.

When will Uruguay vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Uruguay vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 30, 2018.

Where will Uruguay vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Uruguay vs Portugal, FIFA world cup will be held at Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

What time will Uruguay vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Uruguay vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 7.30 pm IST.

How to watch Uruguay vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Uruguay vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Uruguay vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Uruguay vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

PORTUGAL

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Beto (Goztepe/TUR), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon)

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Glasgow Rangers/SCO), Cedric Soares (Southampton/ENG), José Fonte (Dalian Yifang/CHN), Mario Rui (Napoli/ITA), Pepe (Besiktas/TUR), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Ricardo Pereira (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica)

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester City/ENG), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham/ENG), Joao Moutinho (Monaco/FRA), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan/ITA), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/ESP), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP – on loan from Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas/TUR)

URUGUAY

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray/TUR), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama/BRA), Martin Campana (Independiente/ARG)

Defenders: Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid/ENG), Maximiliano Pereira (FC Porto/POR), Gaston Silva (Independiente/ARG), Martin Caceres (Lazio/ITA), Guillermo Varela (Penarol)

Midfielders: Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors/ARG), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria/ITA), Matias Vecino (Inter Milan/ITA), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid/ESP), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus/ITA), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey/MEX), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro/BRA), Diego Laxalt (Genoa/ITA), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Monterrey/MEX), Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders/USA), Gaston Ramirez (Sampdoria/ITA)

Forwards: Cristhian Stuani (Girona/ITA), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo/ESP), Edinson Cavani (PSG/FRA), Luis Suarez (Barcelona/ESP)