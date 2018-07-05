Uruguay vs France LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

France will take on Uruguay in the first quarterfinal of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia.

Uruguay vs France LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: France will take on Uruguay in the first quarterfinal of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. The events from Saturday night will reverberate in Edinson Cavani’s memory for a long time. Cavani’s double strike against Portugal took Uruguay to the quarterfinals. However, the Uruguay forward failed to train on Tuesday due to a calf injury he suffered during the latter part of Saturday’s game. The question that remains is will he be fit for the game against France. La Celeste are on a five-match unbeaten streak and have conceded just one goal in Russia so far.

France on the other hand, booked a spot in the quarterfinals after a thrilling 4-3 win over Argentina. Kylian Mbappe, struck twice in Saturday’s game to ensure victory for his side, following which he was a household name in every corner of the world. Les Blues would now expect the same kind of performance from the 19-year-old striker against Uruguay. The two are have met thrice in FIFA World Cup before, with Uruguay winning a group encounter back in 1966 and the next two ended in draws. Both sides boast of an in-form star attack in Edinson Cavani, Luiz Saurez, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

When will Uruguay vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Uruguay vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on July 6th, 2018.

Where will Uruguay vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Uruguay vs France, FIFA world cup will be held at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.

What time will Uruguay vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Uruguay vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 7.30 pm IST.

How to watch Uruguay vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Uruguay vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Uruguay vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Uruguay vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

URUGUAY

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray/TUR), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama/BRA), Martin Campana (Independiente/ARG)

Defenders: Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid/ENG), Maximiliano Pereira (FC Porto/POR), Gaston Silva (Independiente/ARG), Martin Caceres (Lazio/ITA), Guillermo Varela (Penarol)

Midfielders: Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors/ARG), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria/ITA), Matias Vecino (Inter Milan/ITA), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid/ESP), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus/ITA), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey/MEX), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro/BRA), Diego Laxalt (Genoa/ITA), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Monterrey/MEX), Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders/USA), Gaston Ramirez (Sampdoria/ITA)

Forwards: Cristhian Stuani (Girona/ITA), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo/ESP), Edinson Cavani (PSG/FRA), Luis Suarez (Barcelona/ESP)

FRANCE

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City/ENG), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart/GER), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona/ESP), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/ITA), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla/ESP), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich/GER)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)