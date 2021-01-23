  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP govt taking necessary steps to promote sports: Yogi Adityanath

By: |
January 23, 2021 6:50 PM

Speaking at the event, Adityanath also assured that the state was committed towards the Centre's 'Khelo India' initiative, an official statement said.

Today, if we have succeeded in doing better in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, then this 'team spirit' is the main factor behind it, he added.Today, if we have succeeded in doing better in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, then this 'team spirit' is the main factor behind it, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking all necessary steps to promote sports in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday as he inaugurated a state-of-the-art indoor stadium in Noida.

Inaugurating the newly built facility in Noida’s Sector 21A virtually from Lucknow, the chief minister said “team spirit” cultivated through sports has been helpful in handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Related News

Speaking at the event, Adityanath also assured that the state was committed towards the Centre’s ‘Khelo India’ initiative, an official statement said.

Sport players in the state have been lacking resources for a long time, but the present government is taking every necessary step to promote sports, the chief minister said.

It is sports itself that develops ‘team spirit’ within us. Today, if we have succeeded in doing better in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, then this ‘team spirit’ is the main factor behind it, he added.

Speaking ahead of Uttar Pradesh’s foundation day on January 24, Adityanath said the state government would soon establish a sports university in Meerut.

This will be an important effort to give a platform to the talent of the players in the state, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. UP govt taking necessary steps to promote sports Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bravehearts of Brisbane Test: A few good men and a story of a lifetime
2Learnt a lesson from the series, never ever underestimate India, says Australia head coach Justin Langer
3Rs 5 crore! BCCI rewards victorious Team India after they demolish Australia in historic Gabba Test