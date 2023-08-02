scorecardresearch
UP Cabinet approves water sports policy

“The policy has been approved by the council of ministers. This policy will be valid for 10 years from the date notified by the state government,” he added.

Written by FE Bureau
Tourism minister Jaiveer Singh said the hills in the Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions, about 16,620 sq km in the foothills of the Himalayas have great potential for water-based tourism, adventure sports and water sports. (Twitter image)

The Yogi Adityanath Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Uttar Pradesh Water Tourism and Adventure Sports Policy 2023. The policy will be applicable to all inland land-based, air-based and water routes, dams, reservoirs, lakes, rivers, ponds and all adventure activities to be carried out on various water bodies and land parcels in the state.

Uttar Pradesh

First published on: 02-08-2023

