Unai Emery ‘New Chapter’ in Arsenal’s glorious history, successor of Arsene Wenger is expected to bring Premier League back at Emirates

Unnai Emery takes on as Arsenal manager. (Twitter?Arsenal)

Finally, Arsenal has found the successor for Arsenal Wenger – Unai Emery. It is the first time, Arsenal has appointed someone for the managerial role in 22 years. The 46-year-old Spaniard, however, will not enjoy the same authority as Wenger built up at Highbury-Emirates, as he has been handed the title of head coach rather than a manager. It means has been asked to concentrate his efforts on coaching and man-managing the first-team.

Arsenal backed off from a gamble on former player Mikel Arteta, who is part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Premier League champion Manchester City. Instead, the Gunners opted for an established coach and one who has constantly delivered trophies at Sevilla and PSG.

“Several things stood out during his interview and the entire process; his football knowledge, energy, determination and love of the game,” Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke said. “His familiarity with our club and our players, the Premier League and the game in Europe were all very impressive. He shares our vision to move forward, to build on the platform created by Arsene Wenger and help this club enjoy greater success.”

A new dawn. A new era. A new chapter.#WelcomeUnai pic.twitter.com/kGrE2gMLQl — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 23, 2018

Emery has given the objective to restore Arsenal to the Champions League and lead the team to the Premier League title since 2004. Emery will be picking up at London team at a low after finishing sixth in the league which was the lowest in Wenger’s reign.

“I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game,” Emery said. “Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run. I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history.”

Unnai Emery’s managerial career:-

Emery started his managerial career at Spanish club Lorca in 2004-05. After helping the team get a promotion to the second division for the first time in its history, Emery took over Almeria and guided the side to their first ever promotion to La Liga in 2007. However, it was at Sevilla and PSG where the Spaniard showed his managerial skills. Sevilla won the Europa Cup in the 2013-14 season, by defeating Benfica on penalties. He again won the cup in 2014-15.

In 2016, the 46-year-old succeeded Laurent Blanc as the manager of PSG signing with them on a two-year contract. However, he just stayed with them for a year and helped the French giant win the Copa de la Ligue and also led them to the Ligue 1 title. In 2013 he was adjudged the ‘European coach of the season’.