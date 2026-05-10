A financial architecture is quietly taking shape on basketball courts across India.

No venture capital. No corporate anchor. No government grant.

Instead, there is a tiered model — part social enterprise, part sports academy — where those who can pay full fees fund the infrastructure, those who can afford less contribute what they can, and those with nothing train for free.

The man behind it, Ulhas KS, calls it design. Not charity. Not philanthropy.

“Whoever wants value, pays for value,” he says.

It’s the kind of lean, self-sustaining structure that bootstrapped founders obsess over — except Ulhas built it not for a SaaS product, but for a sport that India has never quite known what to do with.

To understand why he built it, you have to go back to where he started. And why he had to leave.

Ulhas KS Basketball Player India. Photo: X

Why He Left: The Problem No One Was Solving

At seven years old, in a Delhi school, Ulhas wanted to play cricket.

“Too many players,” his teacher told him.

Football? Same answer. Volleyball? Still no.

What remained was basketball — a sport he’d never heard of.

“I asked her, ‘What is that?'”

Three days later, he was on the school team. By the time he was serious about the game, he had already identified the structural problem at its core.

“No league, no structure. You play, you compete, and then… nothing.”

There was no professional pathway. No template. No one who had done it before him.

So he made the decision most Indian players don’t: he engineered his own exit.

A scholarship to the University of Westminster in London wasn’t the obvious move — most looked toward the United States — but it was a calculated one.

“I knew where I was coming from. I needed a step, not a leap.”

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Congratulations former Dragon Captain @Ulhas_ks on recently winning the Delhi State Championship! 🏆🇮🇳🏀



Keep shining Ulhas 🔥#WeAreWestminster#WestminsterBasketball pic.twitter.com/HEcNWquWkK — Westminster Basketball (@uwsubasketball) June 21, 2022

The Education: Where the Game Became Systems Thinking

What London gave Ulhas wasn’t just competitive exposure. It gave him two things most athletes never bother to acquire simultaneously: a new language for the game, and a formal framework for building businesses around it. He graduated with an MBA — a degree that, in hindsight, looks less like an academic credential and more like a blueprint for everything he’d later construct.

Back home, he describes the philosophy simply: “Jiske paas ball aayi, woh jaake score karega.” Whoever gets the ball, goes and scores.

In the UK, that didn’t exist.

“It’s structured. It’s IQ-based. Every screen matters, every role matters. It’s like chess. It’s like maths.”

Within two years at Westminster, he made the first team, became the first Indian captain, and led the side to their first championship.

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The shift was cognitive as much as athletic — and it planted a seed. If the system could be understood, it could be taught. If it could be taught, it could be built.

He just didn’t know yet that he’d be the one to build it.

Ulhas KS winning a medal for his club Gloria in Moldova. Photo: X

The Proof of Concept: Three Games in Moldova

His first professional contract came with an unusual clause: three games.

That was it. No long-term guarantee, no safety net, no precedent.

“They had never seen an Indian play.”

In his first game, he scored 28 points.

“I don’t even remember the assists or rebounds. Just that I had to prove something.”

He didn’t just survive the audition — he became one of the league’s top scorers. But beyond the statistics, something else happened.

“I made a name for Indians.”

Moldova was the proof of concept. It showed that the gap between Indian basketball and professional European standards wasn’t talent — it was exposure and preparation.

That’s a solvable problem. And Ulhas knew it.

Meet Indian hooper @Ulhas_ks who is all set to play professional basketball league in Moldova. Speaking with @Imabhimahajan, he talks about his ambitions and says @NBA is his ultimate aim. Watch #virtualencounters on Fri, 8 pm on @DDIndialive @FIBA@Chatty111Prasad @csrajan pic.twitter.com/LiHSxsZZjy — DD India (@DDIndialive) October 22, 2021

Scaling the Model: Serbia and the Upgrade

If Moldova validated the idea, Serbia tested the execution.

One of the most demanding basketball ecosystems in the world — producer of NBA stars, EuroLeague talent — Serbia offers no adjustment period, no soft landing.

Ulhas didn’t need one.

“By then, I had upgraded my game so much that the system felt the same.”

The opponents were bigger, faster, better. But the principles were identical. Once you understand the framework, the level doesn’t disorient you — it challenges you within a structure you already know.

This is precisely what he couldn’t access coming out of India. And precisely what he’s now trying to give others.

Ulhas KS signing his contract for Serbian club in Serbian Basketball league. Photo: X

Back to the Model: The Loop Closes

Which brings us back to the courts in India, and the financial architecture Ulhas has quietly been building.

The tiered fee model is only part of it. The larger ambition is systemic: give young Indian players early access to international coaching philosophy — not after a decade of domestic grinding, but from the start.

India’s women’s 3×3 wheelchair basketball team has already qualified for the Commonwealth Games for the first time — and Ulhas isn’t just closely involved, he holds institutional responsibility for it. As the Honorary Vice President of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India, he’s not advising from the sidelines. He’s inside the governance structure, pushing the sport forward at an organizational level most players never engage with.

But he isn’t measuring success in highlights.

“First, we have to be number one in Asia.”

Everything else — the leagues, the money, the attention — comes after that.

He doesn’t hedge on the question of whether the sport needs infrastructure first or a superstar breakout moment.

He goes back to 1983.

“If Kapil Dev didn’t win that World Cup, cricket wouldn’t be where it is.”

His answer: you need a face before you need a framework. A player who breaks through globally and pulls the sport behind them.

He’s positioning to be that player. And building the system that produces the next one.

Ulhas KS invited by Malta’s Indian High Commission. Photo: X

The Investment Thesis

Most people building sports ecosystems in India wait for someone else to fund the vision.

Ulhas didn’t wait. He designed around the constraint — and unlike most athletes-turned-institution-builders, he had the vocabulary to do it properly. The MBA wasn’t decorative. It shows in how he talks about the model: sustainability without dependence, compounding returns, value exchange over charity.

No investors means no diluted mission. A tiered funding structure means the academy breathes on its own. Early international coaching access means compounding returns — players who reach European leagues faster, creating proof points that attract the next generation.

It’s not a charity. It’s not a startup. It’s something harder to categorize — a bootstrapped, values-driven institution in a sport that’s never had one.

“No barrier,” he says, when asked how he approaches these challenges.

It’s a simple phrase. But looking at what he’s built — from a Delhi classroom where he didn’t know what basketball was, to the courts of Moldova and Serbia, to the academy he’s running without a single outside investor — it turns out to be the most precise description of his entire strategy.

Playing pro ball in Malta is fun. pic.twitter.com/4jusMhh528 — K.S Ulhas (@ks_ulhas) April 21, 2024

The barrier in Indian basketball was never talent.

It was always the path.

He’s building the path.