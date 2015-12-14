UFC 194: Conor McGregor stops Jose Aldo in 13 seconds to win belt

Conor McGregor stopped Jose Aldo with one spectacular punch just 13 seconds into the first round Saturday night, backing up his bravado and claiming the undisputed featherweight title at UFC 194 on Saturday night.

McGregor (19-2) finished the fight with an electrifying exchange shortly after the opening bell, slipping Aldo’s lead right and cracking Aldo on the jaw with a huge left hand.

Aldo (25-2) actually finished his punch and hit McGregor with a left, but the champ fell senseless to the ground and McGregor pounced, only to be pulled off in victory.

Aldo had won 18 consecutive fights over the last 10 years, but nothing seems to slow McGregor. The loquacious Irish brawler goaded Aldo throughout the promotion of their delayed bout, only to back up every word he said.