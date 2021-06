UEFA Euro 2020: Check Euro 2021 full schedule, venues and match timings in IST

Euro 2020 - Rome's Stadio Olimpico prepares for opening match - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy. (Reuters image)

UEFA Euro 2020 kicks off a year late due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but for football fans in Europe, as well as those around the world, its “better late than never” all the way.

As far as the Indian Standard Time (IST) is concerned, the Euro 2021 (in terms of the actual year when the tournament is being played) kicks off on June 12 at 12.30AM and finishes exactly a month later on July 12 when the “Grand Finale” will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

UEFA Euro 2020 Venue / UEFA Euro 2020 Host Cities:

Johan Cruijff ArenA: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Stadium La Cartuja Sevilla: Seville, Spain

Hampden Park: Glasgow, Scotland

Wembley Stadium: London, England

Baku Olympic Stadium: Baku, Azerbaijan

Saint Petersburg Stadium: Saint Petersburg, Russia

Olimpico in Rome: Rome, Italy

Football Arena Munich: Munich, Germany

Parken Stadium: Copenhagen, Denmark

National Arena Bucharest: Bucharest, Romania

Puskas Arena: Budapest, Hungary

Also Read — UEFA Euro 2020: Check Euro 2021 groups and full squad list of all 24 teams

Here is the Full Schedule of Euro 2020 matches in IST:

UEFA Euro 2020 Group Stage Schedule:

June 12, Saturday

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (12:30 am IST, Rome)

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (6:30 pm IST, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (9:30 pm IST, Copenhagen)

June 13, Sunday

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (12:30 am IST, St Petersburg)

Group D: England vs Croatia (6:30 pm IST, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (9:30 pm IST, Bucharest)

June 14, Monday

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (12:30 am IST, Amsterdam)

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (6:30 pm IST, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (9:30 pm IST, St Petersburg)

June 15, Tuesday

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (12:30 am IST, Seville)

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (9:30 pm IST, Budapest)

June 16, Wednesday

Group F: France vs Germany (12:30 am IST, Munich)

Group B: Finland vs Russia (6:30 pm IST, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (9:30 pm IST, Baku)

June 17, Thursday

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (12:30 am IST, Rome)

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (6:30 pm IST, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (9:30 pm IST, Copenhagen)

June 18, Friday

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (12:30 am IST, Amsterdam)

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (6:30 pm IST, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm IST, Glasgow)

June 19, Saturday

Group D: England vs Scotland (12:30 am IST, London)

Group F: Hungary vs France (6:30 am IST, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (9:30 am IST, Munich)

June 20, Sunday

Group E: Spain vs Poland (12:30 am IST, Seville)

Group A: Italy vs Wales (9:30 pm IST, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (9:30 pm IST, Baku)

June 21, Monday

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (9:30 pm IST, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (9:30 pm IST, Bucharest)

June 22, Tuesday

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (12:30 am IST, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (12:30 am IST, St Petersburg)

June 23, Wednesday

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (12:30 am IST, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (12:30 am IST, Glasgow)

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (9:30 pm IST, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (9:30 pm IST, St Petersburg)

June 24, Thursday

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (12:30 am IST, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (12:30 am IST, Budapest)

UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 Schedule:

June 26, Saturday

2A vs 2B (9:30 pm IST, Amsterdam)

June 27, Sunday

1A vs 2C (12:30 am IST, London)

1C vs 3D/E/F (9:30 pm IST, Budapest)

June 28, Monday

1B vs 3A/D/E/F (12:30 am IST, Seville)

2D vs 2E (21:30 pm IST, Copenhagen)

June 29, Tuesday

1F vs 3A/B/C (12:30 am IST, Bucharest)

1D vs 2F (21:30 pm IST, London)

June 30, Wednesday

1E vs 3A/B/C/D (12:30 am IST, Glasgow)

UEFA Euro 2020 Quarterfinals Schedule:

July 2, Friday

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (9:30 pm IST, St Petersburg)

July 3, Saturday

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (12:30 am IST, Munich)

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (21:30 pm IST, Baku)

July 4, Sunday

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (12:30 am IST, Rome)

UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Finals Schedule:

July 7, Wednesday

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (12:30 am IST, London)

July 8, Thursday

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (12:30 am IST, London)

UEFA Euro 2020 Final Schedule:

July 12, Monday

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (12:30 am IST, London)